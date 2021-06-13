Personal coach: Star Lotulelei 'looks excited to come back' to the Bills

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Bills Mailbag: How many quarterbacks should be kept on the 53-man roster? Will Josh Allen, Mitchell Trubisky, Davis Webb and Jake Fromm all find a roster spot on the Bills for the upcoming season?

After not reporting to the Bills' organized team activities practices, Lotulelei is expected to participate in this week's mandatory three-day minicamp, which is scheduled to begin Tuesday. It marks the final phase of offseason work before training camp begins in late July.

Lotulelei's offseason appeared to be on shaky ground in late May when Bills coach Sean McDermott only uttered "unfortunately" when mentioning the defensive tackle's absence from OTAs.

The videos seemingly helped remove a bit of lingering doubt as to the degree to which Lotulelei was engaged with football after he sat out all of last season. He looked to be in prime physical condition – lighter than his listed roster weight of 315 pounds – and moving quickly.

Talamaivao said he and Lotulelei had not discussed Lotulelei's decision to opt out of playing last year or why he chose to skip the OTA workouts. Talamaivao said they chatted a little about family, but primarily stuck to the business of football.

"Mainly, we just focused on the basic stuff," Talamaivao said. "Get-offs, stance, hand placement. He looks great. I've never seen Star this ... not mobile ... but he looks really, really good.

"You can see that he's been working really, really hard in the weight room and on his dieting. I didn't ask any questions. We just hit the field. He looks ... let's just say he looks like he's excited to come back."

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.