A Pennsylvania lawmaker is drafting a bill to require automated external defibrillators (AEDs) at school sporting events in the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin's scary collapse on the field Jan. 2 in Cincinnati.

The bill, already being called "Damar's Law," is expected to be introduced next month by Pennsylvania State Senator Marty Flynn.

Hamlin grew up in McKee's Rocks, Pa., and was a star player at Central Catholic in Pittsburgh and the University of Pittsburgh before he was drafted by the Bills.

“That just really woke me up and snapped me upright in my chair when I’m watching the game,” Flynn said, via WKBN. “How are we giving our kids the chance that Damar had here?"

Hamlin received immediate and extensive care and needed to be resuscitated on the field.

According to Mayo Clinic estimate, between 1 in 50,000 to 1 in 80,000 young athletes die of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) per year.

“My legislation aims to recognize and address the increased risks of SCA amongst student athletes by requiring that an AED be present at any sporting event hosted by a school district,” Flynn said. “Additionally, all coaches would be required to complete training on the proper use of AEDs. These requirements would ensure that the most critical component to increasing survivability after SCA is addressed.”

Finding a way to pay for the AEDs and training will be the next hurdle.

“Damar Hamlin is a reminder that even elite athletes experience SCA. His recovery has been described as “miraculous” by many, though it is undeniable that the immediate response saved his life. I encourage my colleagues to support this bill to provide our student athletes with the same chance for a ‘miracle,'” Flynn said. “It’s 1 in 50,000, 1 in 100,000, but you know, you save that one kid’s life, it’s worth all the AEDs to buy,” he said.

This week, Hamlin announced a partnership with the American Heart Association in the "3 for Heart" challenge. The Buffalo Bills safety is encouraging people to get CPR certified, as every second counts. The American Heart Association says that immediate CPR can double or even triple the chance of survival for a cardiac arrest victim.