The Buffalo Bills already hold a No. 1 ranking in the NFL in 2023 before the first regular-season game has kicked off.

The Bills stand first in the NFL in cash spending as of the opening week of the season, with a total of $288.9 million committed to players for the season, according to the sports financial website Spotrac.com.

This is no shift in approach for the franchise.

In fact, Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula have spent the fifth-most cash in the league on their team during their nine-season tenure.

The Pegulas took over ownership of the team in October 2014, so the 2015 offseason was their first in which to start dictating the player salaries.

Over the past nine seasons, the Pegulas have committed $1.869 billion in cash, according to a Buffalo News analysis of financial data from Spotrac.

That’s 10.91% over the total salary cap of $1.64 billion for those nine years. Teams can spend more than the salary cap limit in actual cash because they’re allowed to spread out big bonus payments into future years.

How do you put those big numbers in context?

The average amount of cash spent per team over those nine years is $1.747 billion. The Bills have spent $76.18 million (or $8.47 million a year) over the average in real dollars on players.

Philadelphia has spent the most over the past nine years, at 13.6% over the cap, followed by Cleveland (13.09%), New Orleans (11.6%) and Jacksonville (11.1%).

Spending doesn’t necessarily equate to winning in the NFL. But the numbers show the Pegulas are willing to spend to try to win.

“That was discussed in my interview with them,” said Bills General Manager Brandon Beane, referring to his hiring in May 2017. “It’s one of the things you want to know. Are we able to spend to the cap? Is there a max? You have to understand that before you take the job so that we’re all on the same page. They made it very clear that they want to win. Yes, we want to know where the money’s going when you make decisions. But they want to win.”

It must be stressed that there is not a huge difference among the majority of the teams in “the middle of the pack” of NFL player spending.

The gap between 10th and 22st in spending over nine years is $48 million – $5.3 million a year – or 3%.

That’s relatively negligible considering every NFL team took in $374 million in 2022 just in national revenue alone (mostly from television).

The Green Bay Packers are the only team for which annual revenue and expenses are made public. The Packers reported revenue of $610 million last year and an operating profit of $68.6 million.

A $5 million a year gap in player spending isn’t much compared to that profit.

However, consider the Bills spent $204 million more than the No. 32 spending team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, over the past nine years. That’s $22.6 million a year more, or almost a third of the operating profit of the Packers. Even billionaires probably consider that a meaningful difference.

“Listen, it gives you the best chance,” Beane said of having an owner not leery of spending. “It gives you flexibility. If it’s a case where you know what? This year we need to maneuver and spend over the cap, we understand at some point it’s going to regress back. But that’s a true testament to two people – Terry and Kim.”

The spending by the Pegulas also is in contrast to the spending of previous owner Ralph C. Wilson Jr., especially during his last dozen years or so of ownership. The Pegulas have far fewer reservations about the percentage spending margins than Wilson. The Bills were committed to spending “cash to the cap” under Wilson from the early 2000s on, meaning they wanted the cash spending percentage to be close to even with the cap number, regardless of the ability to spread out bonus money into the future.

An example of the Bills digging deeper into their cash reserves was the signing of Von Miller, who got $19.9 million in cash when he joined Buffalo in 2022. He’s getting $15 million in cash this year and $17.5 million in cash next year. (That’s $52.4 million in cash he will receive over three years. The Bills could get out of the deal after the 2024 season, even though it runs through 2027.)

Beane said the Bills would not have won the bidding for Miller if the Pegulas had reservations about their budget.

“I think it was an upset that he came here,” Beane said. “We needed to have the right offer. You had to have the resources.”

The Los Angeles Rams made a strong bid to keep Miller.

“Obviously, the Rams, but there were a couple other teams that were right there where we were,” Beane said.

Besides the Bills, the biggest spending teams in the NFL this year are: Cleveland ($287 million), the New York Jets ($285 million), Houston ($283 million) and Baltimore ($279 million).

Which Bills are getting the most cash this year?

Josh Allen leads the way at $28 million this year. Stefon Diggs is next at $24.4 million, followed by Ed Oliver ($16.7 million), Miller ($15 million) and Matt Milano ($13.6 million). The other players in the Bills’ $10 million club this year are Dawson Knox ($12.5 million), Tre’Davious White ($10.1 million) and Connor McGovern ($10 million).

Spending does not necessarily equate to winning.

Jacksonville ranked among the top 10 in spending four years in a row, from 2016 through 2019, and went 3-13, 10-6, 5-11 and 6-10 in those years. Then the Jaguars went 1-15 in 2020 when they ranked 31st in spending.

Cleveland ranked 32nd in spending in 2016 and went 1-15. They rose to fourth in spending in 2017 and went 0-16.

Conversely, Pittsburgh is a perennial winner while spending 1.2% over the cap. New England is 31st at 1.4% over. Chicago is 30th at 1.9% and Detroit 29th at 2%.

Still, teams have benefited from spending to get “over the playoff hump.” Tampa Bay was No. 1 in spending in 2021, the season after it won the Super Bowl. The Los Angeles Rams were No. 1 in 2022, a result of signings made in their Super Bowl-winning season of 2021.

Good teams have good players and tend to be near the top.

The ranking of total dollars spent favors spending in the past few years, because the salary cap keeps going up. That’s why The News used percentages in the ranking.

Still, if you stacked teams by their average annual ranking over nine years, the Bills still would be No. 5. Kansas City and Detroit would be tied for the bottom, followed by Pittsburgh, the Rams and Atlanta. New England would be ninth from the bottom.

The Bills ranked No. 1 in cash spending in 2015, the Pegulas’ first full year of ownership. That’s when they signed Marcell Dareus and LeSean McCoy to big new contracts, which included $25 million and $16 million in cash up front, respectively.

When coach Sean McDermott and Beane took over in 2017, they worked to get out from under those deals, along with sizable contracts for Cordy Glenn and Charles Clay. The Bills were 29th in cash spending in 2017 and 2018 and 22nd in 2019.

Allen got his big new contract in the summer of 2021, which included a $16.5 million signing bonus. Allen got a $42.4 million bonus in the spring of 2022, and his cash total was $46.9 million last year. His cash total is $30 million in 2024. The deal runs through 2028.

NFL CASH SPENDING 2015-2023

Rk Team Pct over cap

1. Philadelphia Eagles 13.65%

2. Cleveland Browns 13.09%

3. New Orleans Saints 11.64%

4. Jacksonville Jaguars 11.19%

5. Buffalo Bills 10.91%

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9.35%

7. San Francisco 49ers 9.31%

8. New York Jets 8.42%

9. Miami Dolphins 8.07%

10. Denver Broncos 7.56%

Source: Compiled from Spotrac.com