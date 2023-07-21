Pegula Sports and Entertainment confirmed Friday that the Pegula family, which was majority owner of ADPRO Sports, has sold the company to the consulting group Legends, which is leading the sales of sponsorships and personal seat licenses for the future Buffalo Bills stadium.

ADPRO was founded by Ron Raccuia, who was also the Bills' executive vice president and chief operating officer until parting ways with the team Wednesday.

Raccuia sold a majority share of ADPRO to Kim Pegula and her three children, Jessica, Kelly and Matthew, in 2017. He remained a minority shareholder and president of the company, and with the acquisition by Legends, is leaving ADPRO.

In a statement provided to The News on Friday afternoon, PSE said: "We are pleased to confirm that Legends has completed their purchase of ADPRO Sports earlier this week. We have had an ongoing partnership with Legends for the Bills new stadium project over the last several months. And even though this sale is separate of the stadium agreement, Legends was impressed with our team and facility and has maintained that they will continue to invest and operate out of Western New York.”

With the acquisition, Legends' presence in Western New York will include its work on the Bills stadium, its contact to become the food and beverage provider at the future Highmark Stadium, and now, the operation of ADPRO.

In a statement, Kirta Carroll, the president of Legends Global Merchandise, said: “Legends merchandise business has experienced tremendous growth over the past few years, delivering e-commerce, in-venue retail, large-scale live events, and brick-and-mortar store operations for our partners globally. The acquisition of ADPRO Sports and the addition of their Western New York production facility will accelerate our licensing and wholesale business and expand our in-house production capabilities, better positioning us to deliver an expanded assortment of first-class merchandise products for our partners and their fans.”

Raccuia has not commented on his departure from the Bills other than a brief statement issued Thursday.

“For the past several years I have been honored to work for the Pegula family and to serve as their business partner and lead executive on the new stadium project," the statement said. "Our work together has been gratifying and I am so proud of all that we have accomplished throughout the organizations. The time has come for new professional challenges and I’m excited for what the future holds.

"As a lifelong Buffalo resident, to work alongside the men and women at the Bills, Sabres and PSE has been a blessing. My family and I would like to personally thank the entire community for all the love and support they have shown us.”

