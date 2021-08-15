Pegula executives: Renovating Highmark Stadium for Bills is 'just not realistic'

PSE and Bills officials said a power outage temporarily shut down training camp Wednesday, and that game-day power and water outages are a constant concern because the stadium has a limited electrical infrastructure and single water supply.

• There is small stuff – lots of it.

On the cosmetic side: The report notes “numerous cracks and random patches” in the concrete concourse floor, which is mostly part of the original stadium construction, and “signs of wear” in the asphalt pavement. But it notes, “The complete replacement of the concourse floors will be costly and is not necessary for safety of patrons or the proper operation of the Stadium at this time.”

Instead, it recommends that cracking be monitored for “potential tripping hazards” and “consideration should be made to the complete replacement of the concourse floors should the condition degrade or as funding permits to improve the overall stadium aesthetic.”

Similar recommendations are made throughout the report for even the most minuscule of issues, such as replacing the bolts on aging seats – or in the case of 300-level seating that needs repair, noting the parts are 50 years old and no longer available.

The team has a salvage yard for some parts and has others custom manufactured.