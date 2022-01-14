Patriots starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn downgraded to out vs. Bills

The Patriots downgraded starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn to out for Saturday's playoff game against the Bills.

Wynn (hip/ankle) did not practice Wednesday or Thursday. The Patriots held a walkthrough Tuesday, and he was estimated as a limited participant.

Wynn was one of 13 Patriots listed as questionable on Thursday's injury report. The other 12 were limited in practice Thursday. Wynn left the Patriots' regular-season finale last Sunday against the Dolphins after just nine plays.

0:48 Plays that shaped the game: Patriots rely on heavy personnel to make big run plays The toss sweep out of “heavy personnel” was the bread-and-butter play of the New England Patriots’ game plan on a blustery night in Orchard Park.

The Patriots will now be without Wynn, a 2018 first-round pick, as they prep for the third meeting between the two rivals in seven weeks. New England fully relied on the run game in the last weather-afflicted game in Buffalo. Quarterback Mac Jones had just three attempts in windy Week 13, completing two. The Patriots had 222 rushing yards, with the offensive line helping the team march downfield.

After Wynn left the game so early, the Patriots had Justin Herron, a 2020 sixth-round pick, fill in and he could be tapped again. Herron has started 10 games in two seasons. New England could also move veteran tackle Trent Brown from right to left, and use Mike Onwenu to play right tackle.

