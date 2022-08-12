Patriots QB Mac Jones appears to have photo from blowout loss to Bills hanging in his locker

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones appears to be getting some motivation from the drubbing by the Buffalo Bills in last season's AFC playoffs.

Jones seems to have a photo taped in his locker of himself, looking dejected with his head down, as he walks off the field in January at Highmark Stadium. The score of the game, 47-17, is written on the photo.

The photo in question is from Mac Jones’ locker, which appears to be from the Buffalo playoff game and have the score (47-17) written on it.Daily motivation? https://t.co/wR4nqG4GbV pic.twitter.com/b32sUkJAZ8 — Brian Hines (@iambrianhines) August 12, 2022

The image in Jones' locker came to light Friday after Brian Hines of Pats Pulpit posted a photo of Lil'Jordan Humphrey in the Patriots' locker room Thursday night after a 23-21 loss to the New York Giants in the preseason opener.

Lil’Jordan Humphrey says he feels like he’s catching his groove as of late. He’s had a good last week. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/xWcyCgHLjx — Brian Hines (@iambrianhines) August 12, 2022

Hines zoomed in and mentioned that it was Jones' locker. The image appears to match one shot by Nancy Lane of the Boston Herald during the third quarter after Jones had thrown an interception.

Jones did not play Thursday night and was not available after the game to reporters.

Maybe a little motivation will go a long way. We will soon find out.