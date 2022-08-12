 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patriots QB Mac Jones appears to have photo from blowout loss to Bills hanging in his locker

  • Updated
  • 0
Patriots Football

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones winds up for a pass during training camp at the NFL football team's practice facility, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass.

 Steven Senne - staff, AP
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones appears to be getting some motivation from the drubbing by the Buffalo Bills in last season's AFC playoffs. 

Jones seems to have a photo taped in his locker of himself, looking dejected with his head down, as he walks off the field in January at Highmark Stadium. The score of the game, 47-17, is written on the photo. 

The image in Jones' locker came to light Friday after Brian Hines of Pats Pulpit posted a photo of Lil'Jordan Humphrey in the Patriots' locker room Thursday night after a 23-21 loss to the New York Giants in the preseason opener. 

Hines zoomed in and mentioned that it was Jones' locker. The image appears to match one shot by Nancy Lane of the Boston Herald during the third quarter after Jones had thrown an interception.

Jones did not play Thursday night and was not available after the game to reporters.

Maybe a little motivation will go a long way. We will soon find out. 

