Patriots coach Bill Belichick won't be accepting Presidental Medal of Freedom

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has declined the Presidential Medal of Freedom that was scheduled to be awarded Thursday at the White House, he said in a statement Monday.
Belichick referenced the "tragic events" of last week when President Donald Trump spoke a a rally that turned into a riot at the U.S. Capitol. The House of Representatives is pursuing articles of impeachment.
Trump has presented several sports figures with the award in recent days. Last week, Trump awarded the Medal of Freedom to Hall of Fame golfers Annika Sorenstam and Gary Player and late Olympian Babe Didrikson, according to The Associated Press.
In 1963, President John F. Kennedy established the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which is awarded by the president to individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the security or national interests of America, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.
Trump and Belichick, a six-time Super Bowl winner, have known each other for several years, and Trump is friends with Patriots owner Robert Kraft. At a campaign rally in New Hampshire in 2016, Trump read a letter from Belichick aloud. Belichick later said he wrote the letter out of friendship and loyalty and was not intended as an endorsement.
According to ESPN, Belichick has served on Trump's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition since 2018.
