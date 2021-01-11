Patriots coach Bill Belichick won't be accepting Presidental Medal of Freedom

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has declined the Presidential Medal of Freedom that was scheduled to be awarded Thursday at the White House, he said in a statement Monday.

Belichick referenced the "tragic events" of last week when President Donald Trump spoke a a rally that turned into a riot at the U.S. Capitol. The House of Representatives is pursuing articles of impeachment.

Trump has presented several sports figures with the award in recent days. Last week, Trump awarded the Medal of Freedom to Hall of Fame golfers Annika Sorenstam and Gary Player and late Olympian Babe Didrikson, according to The Associated Press.