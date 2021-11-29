Patriots coach Bill Belichick on Bills fans: 'They definitely don't like me'

Nobody ever said Bill Belichick is short on self-awareness.
In an effort to elicit some stories about Belichick’s visits to Buffalo, he was asked this during his weekly appearance on the Greg Hill Show on WEEI Radio in Boston:
“What has your experience been with the Bills Mafia in the 20 years. I can’t imagine they like you too much. …
Belichick said, "They definitely don’t like me.”
After laughs, the conversation moved to another topic, but most Bills fans can confirm.
As for next Monday night’s game, the Patriots will need to deal with Josh Allen. In the last meeting between the teams, Allen was 27 for 36 for 320 yards and four touchdowns.
“He can throw it. He can extend plays,” Belichick said. “His experience level has made him a really smart quarterback, doing a lot of little things – like things with the cadence, audibling, seeing blitzes, anticipating them and sliding the protection over to pick them up, things like that," he said. "He’s a smart player. He’s tough. He’s physical. He’s got a great arm. Hard to tackle. Can make all the throws.
“He’s got good leadership and toughness out there. He’s one of the top quarterbacks in the league.”
The Patriots have won six in a row, but don’t expect them to be ready to throw a parade just yet. They’ve been here before.
“It’s always great to win. You’ve gotta turn the page, win or lose, and move on. We’ve got a big game coming up and we can’t sit and dwell on this one. … We had some tough losses early in the season and we can’t cry over those. It’s the NFL. Every week is a battle. We gotta be ready to face the next challenge. That’s never going to change.”