Patriots coach Bill Belichick on Bills fans: 'They definitely don't like me'

Nobody ever said Bill Belichick is short on self-awareness.

In an effort to elicit some stories about Belichick’s visits to Buffalo, he was asked this during his weekly appearance on the Greg Hill Show on WEEI Radio in Boston:

“What has your experience been with the Bills Mafia in the 20 years. I can’t imagine they like you too much. …

Belichick said, "They definitely don’t like me.”

After laughs, the conversation moved to another topic, but most Bills fans can confirm.

As for next Monday night’s game, the Patriots will need to deal with Josh Allen. In the last meeting between the teams, Allen was 27 for 36 for 320 yards and four touchdowns.