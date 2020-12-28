Patriots are touchdown underdogs at home for first time since 2001, and money still on Bills

The New England Patriots are underdogs Monday night to the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium by as much as 7.5 points.

The last time the Patriots were home underdogs of more than seven points was in 2001, when they were getting eight against the Rams and lost by seven.

That same season, they beat the Colts 44-13 as a 12.5-point home underdog.

Regardless of the history, the Bills are getting most of the action.

According to ESPN, at PointsBet USA, 86% of the bets and 85% of the money is on the Bills with the points. At William Hill, 90% of the bets and 84% of the money on the point spread is on the Bills.