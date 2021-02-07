Patrick Mahomes relishes rematch vs. man who verified he was 'doing things the right way'

Two years later, the moment continues to resonate. Patrick Mahomes, only two seasons into his NFL career, was still absorbing being on the losing end of a game against Tom Brady, who was in his 19th season.
Join the club, kid.
But this wasn't any game. This was for the 2018 AFC championship, in which Brady's New England Patriots beat Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs 37-31.
Brady recognized that, even in defeat, Mahomes, who later would be named league MVP, had shown something special by throwing for 295 yards and three touchdowns. Before leaving Arrowhead Stadium, the man who was about to win his sixth Super Bowl visited the Chiefs' locker room to pay his respects to the fellow quarterback he knew had what it took to achieve sustained greatness.
"For me, I think it was important because it showed that I was doing things the right way," Mahomes said, recalling the encounter with Brady during a Super Bowl LV video call with reporters.
On Sunday, Mahomes will seek his second win a row in the big game. Brady will be looking for his seventh Super Bowl victory, and first as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Mahomes, 25, and Brady, 43, are separated by more than age.
Mahomes relies on tremendous athleticism, mobility and an uncanny knack for being able to alternate between conventional pocket passer and improvisational magician. Brady is a classic pocket guy whose exceptional ability to read defenses and anticipate what they'll do allows him to usually make the proper decision on where to throw the ball.
What they have in common, though, is an intense desire to be the best and a willingness to do whatever it takes to get there.
"As a young quarterback in this league, you kind of go in and you show up early, and you try to put in the time and put in the work," Mahomes said. "But you don't really know until you get to that spot of where you want to be at. Losing that AFC championship game, obviously, I didn't get to the Super Bowl.
"But then him coming in and kind of just just saying that he respected what I was doing and how I was playing on the field and the type of person that I was, it kind of put that stamp on me that I needed to go in and be better in order to get to the Super Bowl, which we did last year.
"And I'll just try to keep improving and keep getting better every single day."
The approach has served Mahomes well since the Chiefs used the 10th overall pick of the 2017 draft – acquired in a trade with Bills – to select the former Texas Tech star. After spending his rookie season watching and learning from then-Chiefs starter Alex Smith, Mahomes has played in three consecutive conference championship games, reached back-to-back Super Bowls and has thrown for 14,152 yards and 144 touchdowns, with 24 interceptions, and a career passer rating of 108.7.
In July, Mahomes signed a 10-year contract extension worth $477 million, with an additional $26 million in potential bonuses. He went on to lead the Chiefs to a 14-2 record, best in the NFL, by throwing for 4,740 yards and 38 touchdowns, with only six interceptions. He also ran for a career-high 308 yards and two scores.
During Kansas City's 22-17 divisional-round triumph against the Cleveland Browns, Mahomes suffered a concussion and a toe injury. He came back the following week to guide the Chiefs to a 38-24 win against the Bills in the AFC title game, in which he threw for 325 yards and three TDs.
Mahomes views Brady in two ways: foe and blueprint of quarterbacking excellence.
"The way he's able to dissect defenses before the snap is something that I truly admire, that I'm trying to get to that level," Mahomes said. "The way he's able to move within the pocket, and to be able to reset his feet, and be completely calm, and still make the throw right on the money, no matter who's around him, is something that I have to continue to work on."
In March, Mahomes revealed that he didn't know how to read defenses until midway through the 2019 season. What's scary is that happened on the way to throwing for more than 4,000 yards and 26 TDs, with only five interceptions, and a first Super Bowl win.
"I think every single year that you're in the NFL, you learn more and more," Mahomes said. "You get different looks, especially with our offense. We get a lot of crazy looks and crazy blitzes and stuff like that and you have to learn how to adjust to them and learn how to go out there and have successful plays.
"And so this year, I felt super comfortable recognizing defenses, recognizing blitzes, recognizing coverages and being able to get us into the right play and get a successful play going and get a completion. ... I feel that I'm at a way different level than I was last year."
One quality Brady said he admired most about Mahomes was the ability to focus in the biggest moments. Mahomes says it is something that's both innate and that he has been able to develop through the Chiefs' status as a top contender through his time as a starter.
"I think, for me, it's more I just want to win," he said. "I don't care how that happens. I'm going to do whatever I can and leave every ounce of effort and everything on the field. And luckily enough, I have a lot of good players around me that make my job easier."
"He works his tail off," Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said of Mahomes. "You can see he's accountable through his hard work. And that's just on the field. Off the field, I don't know if they make a better human. ... He makes everybody in the room feel like they're part of the family, a part of the brotherhood. When you've got a leader like that, it makes everything easier and everything contagious. You just want to bottle it up and go out there and play for him."
The Buccaneers' defense already got a taste of what it's like to contend with Mahomes' multi-faceted talents in November during a 27-24 loss at Raymond James Stadium, site of Super Bowl LV. He threw for 462 yards and three touchdowns.
The focus of the Bucs' D on Sunday, as it was in November, will be to try to keep Mahomes in the pocket. Because once he's moving, he can either burn coverage with a throw from a variety of angles – something that began as a joke in college practices but has become a staple of his game – or make a huge gain with his legs.
"That's where he's amazing, out of the pocket," Bucs outside linebacker Shaq Barrett said. "You think cross-body throws are bad throws, but not with him."
"Once the play breaks down, he finds a way to make the play happen again," linebacker Lavonte Davis said. "You feel like the play is over, but then guys are running away from you and getting the chance to get the ball in the open field."
Mahomes credits Kelce, Tyreek Hill and his other receivers with constantly working to gain separation, especially when their quarterback is on the move.
"If I can give ... all these guys more time to get open, they usually can do it and then, at that point, I'm trying to get them the ball," Mahomes said. "Usually it's not that long of a throw. But when you get those guys in space, they make a lot of yards happen after it."
That's the mentality of the special quarterback Brady saw in one championship game and will see in an even larger one Sunday.