Patrick Mahomes and Co. will provide Bills' No. 1-ranked pass defense its toughest test yet

It would be easy to rue the fact the Bills had to travel for this game. Buffalo went 0-5 in one-score games this season, and if even one of those results went the other way, Buffalo would have had home-field advantage. Instead, they’ll make their third trip to Arrowhead Stadium in a year.

“I think as competitors, that we all are, we love all games. We love the Bills Mafia. But at this point wherever we go, the Bills Mafia always follows us,” Hyde said. “So that's No. 1. No. 2, it's kind of cool playing in front of an away crowd, because you know you're in enemy territory. You got your boys with you, who you've been with all year, facing adversity. It's another challenge. So it's kind of cool playing at home in a way, but Bills Mafia travels in waves. So they're going to be loud. … We've been facing adversity all year and just trying to come out of it and get a win no matter what way, it doesn't matter. Just try to get a win. And that's what we're looking forward to.”