Pat McAfee vows to donate $1 million if Bills' Jordan Poyer gets 12 interceptions

Bills safety Jordan Poyer leads the NFL with four interceptions, including two Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Now, Poyer has an incentive to try to break the single-season interceptions record by a safety.

Pat McAfee had Poyer as a guest on his show Tuesday and said he would donate $1 million to charity if Poyer sets the record.

McAfee said he was "blurting out a bunch of numbers" while trying to figure out the record and initially landed on 17. While Poyer was on the air with him, he said 13 and then later went to 12 after Poyer had left the show.

"Tell Jordan if he breaks the record, we’ll donate a million dollars to a foundation of his choosing," McAfee said after Poyer had left the program.

The all-time record by a safety is held by Dick "Night Train" Lane, with 14 in a 12-game season in 1952. It was noted on the show that Trevon Diggs had 11 last season, and that's how McAfee landed on 12 to break the modern-day record, but Diggs is a cornerback.

The Bills' Tony Greene had nine interceptions in 1977 and Denver's Willie Brown had nine in 1964; both of those were set in 14-game seasons. The record for a 16-game season is seven by Miami's Sam Madison in 1999.

As you can see, Poyer seemed a bit stunned for a moment when McAfee made his pronouncement, even getting up from his chair during the video call.

WE'LL DONATE ONE MILLION DOLLARS TO A FOUNDATION IF YOU GET 13 PICKS @J_poyer21 👀👀#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/KcVqwW4oeR — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 4, 2022

"Alright," Poyer said. "You heard it. ... You challenge me now. I take challenges personally."

The two exchanged, "Let's go," and McAfee mentioned Poyer's ability as a ball-hawking safety.

"I like to get to the ball and be in the play," Poyer said. "When you run to the ball, good things happen. I’m able to play with a lot of vision in this system and I’m able to get to the ball a little quicker than playing man or rushing the passer. I like to go into every game and tell myself, 'Be a game changer. Go in and make a play that changes the game.'

"I’m playing 70, 80 plays a game. One of those plays has to come my way at some point."

Poyer then credited the defensive line and linebackers for allowing the back end to "play freely."

Later Tuesday, the Jordan Poyer Foundation tweeted, "Alright, we have a deal" with a handshake emoji.

The foundation is managed by Avalon Sports and supports youth development and people that struggle with substance abuse nationwide.

"We're confident he can make it," Deiver Montes, the managing partner of Avalon Sports. "Jordan is playing his best football right now."