'Passing the Torch' football signed by Jim Kelly and Josh Allen sets Bills fans abuzz

Social media was abuzz Sunday night when Jill Kelly posted a photo of her husband and former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly with current Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

The two had autographed a football with the words "Passing the Torch" above a Bills insignia. Jim Kelly's autograph was underneath to the left with an arrow pointing to the right where Allen had signed.

Among the responses, "Well, that's worth like a billion dollars."

Kelly and Allen attended an event Saturday to benefit the Kelly for Kids Foundation, which benefits local children's charities, including the Hunter's Hope Foundation.

A spokeswoman said five balls were signed and they will be used at upcoming Kelly for Kids and Hunter's Hope Foundation events.