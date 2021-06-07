 Skip to main content
'Passing the Torch' football signed by Jim Kelly and Josh Allen sets Bills fans abuzz
  Updated
Kelly-Allen-Bills-Training Camp-Scull-Pittsford

Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly and current Bills starter Josh Allen at training camp in 2019.

 Harry Scull Jr.

Social media was abuzz Sunday night when Jill Kelly posted a photo of her husband and former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly with current Bills quarterback Josh Allen. 

The two had autographed a football with the words "Passing the Torch" above a Bills insignia. Jim Kelly's autograph was underneath to the left with an arrow pointing to the right where Allen had signed. 

Among the responses, "Well, that's worth like a billion dollars." 

Kelly and Allen attended an event Saturday to benefit the Kelly for Kids Foundation, which benefits local children's charities, including the Hunter's Hope Foundation. 

A spokeswoman said five balls were signed and they will be used at upcoming Kelly for Kids and Hunter's Hope Foundation events. 

