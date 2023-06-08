When the Los Angeles Rams released pass rusher Leonard Floyd in March, it would be a few months before he found his next landing spot. Some players would find each day of that to be agonizing. Floyd managed to look on the bright side.

“Actually, it was kind of fun for me, because I didn't really have time off coming from the Super Bowl (the previous year), and then you gotta go play another season,” Floyd said. “It gave me some time off.”

He had time off from football that is; Floyd still stayed busy. After all, he had another project to tend to in South Georgia.

“I had started me a farm back home,” Floyd said. “Like, I got my animals, right? I got cows, sheep, goats, ponies. So, I really been on my country-boy stuff. But now that I got my helmet back on, let's rock.”

Floyd’s helmet was on as he joined the Buffalo Bills on the field at Tuesday’s voluntary OTA in Orchard Park. The Bills officially signed Floyd, 30, to a one-year deal on Tuesday, after agreeing to terms Monday.

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said the talks with Floyd and his camp have been going on for a bit. Beane checked in on him before the draft, the GM said Tuesday, and then they kept in touch. A couple of weeks ago, Beane heard there was mutual interest and decided to hop on the phone again.

“It was the week before last,” Beane said. “Had a nice 15- to 20-minute conversation with him, told him about our organization, our team. We talked about, he played at Hargrave Military (in Virginia) with Shaq (Lawson) and Dion (Dawkins). Obviously, he knew Von (Miller).”

Miller checked in with Floyd as well, answering any questions his former teammate might have about coming to Buffalo, after four years in Chicago and three years with the Rams.

Floyd left more money on the table to come to Buffalo, but the decision was ultimately easy.

“Oh, it was simple: Shoot, I want to win,” Floyd said. “I want to win the Super Bowl. And I'm examining teams and looking at the rosters, and the Bills (are) the best, you know what I'm saying? And I just felt like if I come here, I can help the team get there and win again.”

Another Super Bowl ring was a big part of Miller’s pitch to Floyd, too.

“Once he said that, I was like, ’Yeah, Von, you know that's what I want,’ ” Floyd said.

It’s unclear if Miller will be ready to take the field for Week 1, as he returns from a knee injury he suffered on Thanksgiving. But Beane said the decision to bring in Floyd was separate from Miller’s timeline.

“This wasn't a move of, 'Oh, Von might not be ready.' This was about adding to our group, adding another player,” Beane said. “We like to rush in waves. We don't play our D-line a high volume of snaps. We want them fresh getting after that quarterback. So, it was really just adding another guy to the group.”

Despite the Bills being up against the salary cap, Beane felt Floyd’s resume justified bringing in the former ninth overall pick. Floyd's base salary is $7 million, per Over The Cap, with incentives up to $9 million.

“Just adding competition to the group and getting a guy with his pedigree in here,” Beane said. “I thought it was worth adding him at that price.”

As Miller works his way back, Floyd will compete with Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa, Boogie Basham and Lawson for a heavy dose of snaps, though likely down from the 853 defensive snaps he played last season based on the way the Bills rotate. The Bills also brought in Shane Ray and Kameron Cline and brought back Kingsley Jonathan to round out the group.

Floyd had 29 of his 47.5 career sacks during his three years in Los Angeles, with nine sacks or more each season. His 10.5 sacks in 2020 were a career high. He believes the work he’s put in over recent years will keep him on that path.

“I'd probably say when I was in Chicago, I didn't really get to make the sacks like I wanted to. And then when I got to L.A., I made sure I had a chip on my shoulder,” Floyd said. “I made sure I worked on my game, worked on my craft, and got better so I could get those sacks, and I've just been building off that.”

He trained with Chuck Smith, thanks to a connection from Miller. Floyd felt that was also a big part of his success the last three seasons.

“Ever since then, I've been attacking each game, knowing my game plan and my rush, when I'm rushing the quarterback, like I know my moves and how to get there,” he said.

Floyd also said he plays best when he’s surrounded by good people in an organization, and he believes he’s found that again in Buffalo.

“This is a defense you want to be a part of, and just so having the situation led to me ended up coming here, and I'm gonna seize the moment and go out and help the defense be even (better),” he said.