The artificial turf at the suburban Las Vegas high school was on the cusp of being uncomfortably warm as late morning turned to early afternoon in mid-June. But Buffalo Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, sweat rolling off his forehead, continued his work with Jeffery Simmons, his former teammate with the Tennessee Titans.

Quick burst-of-a-drill and discuss.

Lightning-quick swim moves and review.

At-the-snap explosion and critique.

Away from the main group of players at Von Miller’s Pass Rush Summit, Jones was equal parts providing feedback and seeking knowledge from Simmons.

“We just love talking about the moments in a game and what we can do,” Jones said.

Jones and the Bills’ defensive line want more of those moments this season, which opens Sept. 11 at the New York Jets. More pressures, knockdowns and sacks. More of an impact. More of a difference.

The Bills’ core defensive tackles – Jones, Ed Oliver, Jordan Phillips, Tim Settle and Poona Ford – want to provide the kind of interior pass rush that allows coach/defensive play-caller Sean McDermott to avoid must-blitz situations.

The Bills’ core defensive ends – Von Miller, Leonard Floyd, Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa, Boogie Basham and Shaq Lawson – want to visit double-digit sack territory.

They want to match what the Philadelphia Eagles did last year.

“Every defensive line probably doesn’t want to admit it but has the goal of doing what the Philadelphia Eagles did last year,” Jones said.

The Eagles had four players with at least 11 sacks, including defensive linemen Brandon Graham, Javon Hargrave and Josh Sweat (all 11).

The stat line of “Graham 11, Hargrave 11, Sweat 11” was a motivational tool for the Bills’ linemen.

“I sent a picture of that to our group chat to start the offseason and I’m like, ‘This has to be us this year,’ ” Jones told The Buffalo News. “We want to put the league on notice and dominate to the best of all of our capabilities.”

The Bills added Ford and Floyd to the defensive line mix, Ford to provide run-stopping muscle and a sneaky-good pass rush and Floyd to both help compensate for Miller’s undetermined return from ACL surgery and add another rusher for January.

As the Bills’ front four goes, so will the season.

Eagles provide model

The Eagles should be a target for the Bills and every team. They rush in waves, create pressure without blitzing and win with their inside and outside guys. All quarterbacks, the ones who are mobile like the Bills’ Josh Allen and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, and those who rarely leave the pocket, like the retired Tom Brady, are unanimous in saying interior pass-rush pressure is a pain.

If they can’t step up in the pocket? Trouble brews.

According to Pro Football Reference’s search engine, the Eagles were the 10th team in 10 years to have at least two defensive linemen with double-digit sacks and the first since 2018.

Philadelphia’s best strategy in building and maintaining its defense is wise: The Eagles keep drafting Georgia Bulldogs.

Defensive tackle Jordan Davis is entering his second season, and defensive tackle Jalen Carter is a rookie. Last year, four Eagles linemen played at least 474 snaps (Fletcher Cox 713, Hargrave 712, Sweat 587 and Graham 474), and Davis checked in at 224. Hargrave signed with San Francisco in free agency.

“Depth is important in any phase of football – depth and staying healthy,” Davis told The News after Tuesday’s training camp practice in Philadelphia. “We’ve got a lot of young guys now coming up, and our main goal is to not have a drop-off. We want to continue to get better.”

The mix of experience levels in the Eagles’ defensive line room makes for conversations that are collaborative and instructive.

“Intense, but also fun,” Davis said. “We get our work in and correct our mistakes, but we want to make sure we enjoy ourselves and let loose and talk. We definitely (critique). We’re our biggest critics. Half the time, we know what we messed up before the coaches even get to us. In the meeting room, we fix the problems and make sure we don’t make the same mistake twice.”

The Eagles’ 70 sacks last year were 15 more than any other team.

“Games are won up front,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said during an interview. “It doesn’t matter if you’re playing for Southwestern High School or Jamestown High School or (Division III) Mount Union or Florida State or the NFL. We are sure excited about the players we have up front and the depth in the rotation.

“Think about it: If you’re an offensive lineman and you have a new guy coming after you each and every play, that’s tough, and when there isn’t a big drop-off from one guy to the next, it’s even tougher. We’re looking to continue that trend.”

Goal: Domination

The Bills’ defensive line has something to prove. In the days after last season’s playoff loss to Cincinnati, McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane both were critical of the defensive line play against the Bengals. Simply put, they provided little resistance.

“If that game didn’t leave a chip on your shoulder, you shouldn’t be playing,” said Jones, who didn’t play because of an ankle injury. “I don’t care what people say – there are no excuses for why we lost and how we lost. Just a poor overall performance from everybody on our team. We really have to hold ourselves accountable at the end of the day and fix it.”

Beane and McDermott think two of the fixes were adding Floyd (47½ career sacks) and Ford (a 5-foot-11, 310-pound fire hydrant with quick feet). They also re-signed Phillips and Lawson and reworked Settle’s contract ($610,000 pay cut).

Miller’s season ended on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit, but his eight sacks were still tied with Rousseau, who played in 13 games, for the team lead.

In the six full games without Miller (including playoffs), the Bills had 13 sacks. According to The News’ game charting, the breakdown by number of pass rushers was two (three-man rush), seven (four-man), three (five-man) and one (six-man). Yes, the pass rush didn’t totally disappear, but it wasn’t nearly the threat minus Miller.

“Our system is a penetration system,” assistant head coach/defensive line coach Eric Washington told reporters last week. “We really depend on our front four to collapse the pocket, squeeze the pocket, win our 1-on-1s and generate pressure with the absence of blitzes.”

If the Bills can’t crank up the four-man pass rush, it will fall on McDermott to get creative with his pressures, which will leave holes in underneath coverage.

Vic Fangio is entering his 23rd season as an NFL play caller, hired as Miami’s defensive coordinator in February. A consistent pass rush from the defensive line allows him to open his massive bag of coverage disguises and blitz looks.

“When you can rush the passer with four guys primarily and get good pressure on the quarterback, it’s really good because you can then pressure (with extra guys) when you think it’s appropriate and not because you think you have to,” Fangio told The News before the Dolphins’ practice on Thursday. “When you have that asset at your disposal, it makes you a lot better on defense.”

The Bills know what they’re going to get from Miller and Floyd, but they can be even more productive if the other ends take another step.

Rousseau’s goal is double-digit sacks, and Epenesa is a second-round pick who has nine sacks in three years.

“Those are two guys on the upswing, but we haven’t viewed them as a problem yet,” an AFC offensive assistant said of Rousseau and Epenesa.

Rousseau and Epenesa want to change that conversation. Epenesa is in the final year of his rookie contract.

“I will approach it just like every other year – I’ll come in with a chip on my shoulder and that attitude and that swagger when I go on the field,” Epenesa said before training camp.

Miller and Rousseau were the only two Bills with at least seven sacks – the interior defensive line produced only seven sacks total. The Bills were one of 13 teams that didn’t have a player with more than eight sacks.

Since the sack became a statistic in 1982, the Bills have three years (1995 and 2013-14) with multiple linemen producing double-digit sacks. If that doesn’t happen this year, it won’t dent the Bills’ Super Bowl chances, but having more players in the range of six or eight sacks is required. Only Miller, Rousseau and Epenesa (6½) had more than 3½ sacks last year.

“We have a Hall of Famer on the line (Miller). We have a lot of great young players,” Jones said. “We have to put it together, take that step, dominate in everything we do and dominate this league.”

Multiple pass-rush production

Since the sack became an official NFL statistic in 1982, the Bills have had multiple 10-sack defensive linemen in three seasons:

1995

Bruce Smith — 10.5

Phil Hansen—10

2013

Mario Williams—13

Kyle Williams—10.5

Jerry Hughes—10

2014

Mario Williams—14.5

Jerry Hughes—10

Marcell Dareus—10

*Note: The above players were classified by Pro Football Reference as defensive linemen.

Pass rushing depth

Since 2013, the teams that have posted multiple defensive linemen with double-digit sacks (players considered as edge rushers not included):

2013 – Carolina

Greg Hardy—15

Charles Johnson—11

Bills coach Sean McDermott was Panthers’ defensive coordinator. Carolina (first with 60 sacks) went 12-4, lost to San Francisco in divisional round.

2013 – Bills

Mario Williams—13

Kyle Williams—10.5

Jerry Hughes—10

The Bills’ 57 sacks were second in NFL, but went 6-10 to finish last in AFC East.

2014 – Bills

Mario Williams—14.5

Jerry Hughes—10

Marcell Dareus—10

The Bills led league with 54 sacks. They finished 9-7 (second in the AFC East), but missed playoffs.

2015 – Cincinnati

Carlos Dunlop—13.5

Geno Atkins—11

The Bengals won AFC North (12-4) and lost to Pittsburgh in wild-card round. Their 42 sacks ranked 10th.

2016 – Seattle

Cliff Avril—11.5

Frank Clark—10

The Seahawks’ 42 sacks tied for third in league. They went 10-6 and lost at Carolina in divisional round.

2017 – L.A. Chargers

Joey Bosa—12.5

Melvin Ingram—10.5

The Chargers’ 43 sacks were tied for fifth-most, but they missed playoffs (9-7 record).

2017 – Jacksonville

Calais Campbell—14.5

Yannick Ngakoue—12

The Jaguars’ 55 sacks were second in league. They went 10-6 and lost in AFC title game.

2017 – Carolina

Mario Addison—11

Julius Peppers—11

The Panthers finished third in sacks (50), went 11-5 and lost to New Orleans in wild-card round.

2018 – Seattle

Frank Clark—13

Jarran Reed—10.5

The Seahawks (10-6) finished tied for 11th in sacks (43), lost at Dallas in wild-card round.

2022 – Philadelphia

Brandon Graham—11

Javon Hargrave—11

Josh Sweat—11

Eagles’ 70 sacks were 15 more than any other team. They went 14-3 and lost to Kansas City in Super Bowl.