Pancho Power, the harness horse named for late Bills super fan Ezra "Pancho Billa" Castro, is retiring from racing.

"We had trouble keeping her sound the last few months," owner Jim Reuther said. "It was time for her to become a mom."

The 5-year-old was sold and will begin her breeding career.

Pancho Power finished fifth in her final race last Wednesday at The Meadows near Washington, Pa.

Reuther purchased the filly trotter for $8,000 at the Goshen Standardbred sale in Middletown in September 2019.

He renamed the filly from Bee True Hanover to Pancho Power in honor of his late friend after receiving permission from Castro’s longtime partner, Veronica Borjon.

Castro died in May 2019 at age 39 after a lengthy battle with cancer, and his name lives on in a number of charitable endeavors.

Reuther remains the co-owner of Big Baller Beane, a horse named for the Bills general manager. BBB is aiming to qualify next week at The Meadows.