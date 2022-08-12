 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Outdoors calendar (Through Aug. 31): What to see and do in Western New York

  • Updated
winning walleye

Bob Powalski III of Buffalo with Praxis Financial Group caught this winning walleye with Capt. Chris Cinelli of Grand Island during the Reel Impact Fishing Tournament last week. 

 Capt. Chris Cinelli
Through Aug. 21 – Twin Counties Summer Classic for Niagara and Orleans Counties. Amateur boats for best 5 fish, $150. Pro boats for the best 7 fish, $300. Contact the Boat Doctors in Olcott for more information at 778-8592.

Aug. 14 – Final day, Sportsmen’s Rendezvous at the Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds in Little Valley. Sponsored by the Cattaraugus County Trappers Association. For more info call Kevin Parker at 474-7251. Admission $5 for adults. Kids 16 and under free.

Aug. 14 – Fall Trap League begins at Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston. This will be a 10-week, 300 target league. Shooting sign up times will be Sundays, 9 a.m.- noon and Thursdays, 6 to 8 p.m. Targets may be ATA registered. Call Ernie at 335-4111 for more info. Final day is Oct. 20.

Aug 14 – NRA Kid and Family Shoot at Alabama Hunt Club, 1857 Lewiston Road, Basom. Registration at 8:30 a.m. Safety Briefing (all participants are highly encouraged to attend) at 9 a.m. Open to kids (age 8 and up) and adults. No experience necessary. Events include paint ball, air rifle, .22 caliber bolt action rifles, trap, black powder rifle, kid’s archery. Price:  $5 per person, $20 per family. Ends at 3 p.m. Lunch included free with paid registration.

Aug. 15 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board meeting at 6 p.m. at the Wilson Town Hall. For more information contact Frank Campbell at 523-0013.

Aug. 16 – Allied Sportsmen Outdoor 3D Archery League continues. Shooting on Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting at 5:30 p.m. Walk-ons welcome. It is a 15-target course for 17 weeks. For more info contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

Aug. 17 – Singles 12-week trap league continues at the Tonawanda Sportsman’s Club, 5657 Killian Road, Pendleton, from 6-9 p.m. Shooting will also take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., concluding Aug. 28. For more info call Jim Cagney at 481-6615.

Aug. 17 – Doubles Trap League continues at the Tonawanda Sportsman’s Club, 5657 Killian Road, Pendleton, from 6-9 p.m. Shooting will also take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more info call Jim Cagney at 481-6615.

Aug. 17 – 15 Target 3D Archery Shoot at the Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola, will be shooting every Wednesday for nine weeks from 4 p.m. until dark through Sept. 28. Kids 12 and under shoot free. For more info contact Jerry Gorski at 698-3008.

Aug. 17 – Sun Life Marina Open League Bass Tournament from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. $40 per boat. Three fish per team. Behind the Buffalo harbor walls or at Isleview Park, Tonawanda.

Aug. 18 – Southtowns Walleye Association monthly meeting at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 7 p.m.

Aug. 19 – Reelin’ for a Cure Ladies Salmon Tournament from 6 a.m. to noon at Wilson and Olcott with final awards and lunch at Krull Park, Olcott, at 1 p.m. For more info call Stephanie Pierleoni at 481-6388. Money is raised for cancer research.

Aug. 19-Sept. 5 – Fall Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby. $25,000 Grand Prize for largest salmon. Over $68,000 in cash prizes. For more info check out loc.org.

Aug. 19-28 – 47th Annual Greater Niagara Fish Odyssey Derby for Niagara, Erie, and Orleans counties. Everything is run through a Fishing Chaos app on your smartphone. Check out fishodyssey.net for details or call Frank Campbell at 523-0013.

Aug. 20 – 1st annual Bass Bash Tournament on Chautauqua Lake out of the Prendergast launch from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. $150 per team. For more information contact Dillan at 499-7545 or Justin at 969-6155. All boats must weigh in one fish every two hours.

Aug. 21 – Fall Trap League continues at Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston. This will be a 10-week, 300 target league. Shooting sign up times will be Sundays, 9 a.m.- noon and Thursdays, 6 to 8 p.m. Targets may be ATA registered. Call Ernie at 335-4111 for more info. Final day is Oct. 20.

Aug. 21 – National Walleye Tour Community Meet-and-Greet at 5 p.m. in the field between the Clarion and Tim Horton’s, Dunkirk.

Aug. 24 – Sun Life Marina Open League Bass Tournament from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. $40 per boat. Three fish per team. Behind the Buffalo harbor walls or at Isleview Park, Tonawanda.

Aug. 24-26 – National Walleye Tour Championships at Chadwick Bay Marina. Launching at 7 a.m. and weigh-in at 3 p.m. at the Dunkirk City Pier. nationalwalleyetour.com

Aug. 25 – National Walleye Tour Kids Clinic following weigh-in at the City of Dunkirk pier. Weigh-in begins at 3 p.m.

Aug. 27 – Second Amendment Appreciation Shoot at Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola. Trap and skeet. Skeet starts at 9 a.m.; trap starts at 10:30 a.m. $75 entry fee. Call Fred Lima at 479-4833 for more info.

Aug. 27 – First Responders Day being sponsored by the Southtowns Walleye Association. Fishing out of all harbors on Lake Erie from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Picnic at the SWA Club, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, at 2 p.m. Call 649-8202 for more info.

Aug. 28 – New York Walleye Derby Awards Ceremony. newyorkwalleyederby.com.

Aug. 31 – Sun Life Marina Open League Bass Tournament from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. $40 per boat. Three fish per team. Behind the Buffalo harbor walls or at Isleview Park, Tonawanda.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.

