Outdoors calendar (Through Aug. 31): What to see and do in Western New York

Through Aug. 21 – Twin Counties Summer Classic for Niagara and Orleans Counties. Amateur boats for best 5 fish, $150. Pro boats for the best 7 fish, $300. Contact the Boat Doctors in Olcott for more information at 778-8592.

Aug. 14 – Final day, Sportsmen’s Rendezvous at the Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds in Little Valley. Sponsored by the Cattaraugus County Trappers Association. For more info call Kevin Parker at 474-7251. Admission $5 for adults. Kids 16 and under free.

Aug. 14 – Fall Trap League begins at Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston. This will be a 10-week, 300 target league. Shooting sign up times will be Sundays, 9 a.m.- noon and Thursdays, 6 to 8 p.m. Targets may be ATA registered. Call Ernie at 335-4111 for more info. Final day is Oct. 20.

Aug 14 – NRA Kid and Family Shoot at Alabama Hunt Club, 1857 Lewiston Road, Basom. Registration at 8:30 a.m. Safety Briefing (all participants are highly encouraged to attend) at 9 a.m. Open to kids (age 8 and up) and adults. No experience necessary. Events include paint ball, air rifle, .22 caliber bolt action rifles, trap, black powder rifle, kid’s archery. Price: $5 per person, $20 per family. Ends at 3 p.m. Lunch included free with paid registration.

Aug. 15 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board meeting at 6 p.m. at the Wilson Town Hall. For more information contact Frank Campbell at 523-0013.

Aug. 16 – Allied Sportsmen Outdoor 3D Archery League continues. Shooting on Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting at 5:30 p.m. Walk-ons welcome. It is a 15-target course for 17 weeks. For more info contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

Aug. 17 – Singles 12-week trap league continues at the Tonawanda Sportsman’s Club, 5657 Killian Road, Pendleton, from 6-9 p.m. Shooting will also take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., concluding Aug. 28. For more info call Jim Cagney at 481-6615.

Aug. 17 – Doubles Trap League continues at the Tonawanda Sportsman’s Club, 5657 Killian Road, Pendleton, from 6-9 p.m. Shooting will also take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more info call Jim Cagney at 481-6615.

Aug. 17 – 15 Target 3D Archery Shoot at the Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola, will be shooting every Wednesday for nine weeks from 4 p.m. until dark through Sept. 28. Kids 12 and under shoot free. For more info contact Jerry Gorski at 698-3008.

Aug. 17 – Sun Life Marina Open League Bass Tournament from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. $40 per boat. Three fish per team. Behind the Buffalo harbor walls or at Isleview Park, Tonawanda.

Aug. 18 – Southtowns Walleye Association monthly meeting at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 7 p.m.

Aug. 19 – Reelin’ for a Cure Ladies Salmon Tournament from 6 a.m. to noon at Wilson and Olcott with final awards and lunch at Krull Park, Olcott, at 1 p.m. For more info call Stephanie Pierleoni at 481-6388. Money is raised for cancer research.

Aug. 19-Sept. 5 – Fall Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby. $25,000 Grand Prize for largest salmon. Over $68,000 in cash prizes. For more info check out loc.org.

Aug. 19-28 – 47th Annual Greater Niagara Fish Odyssey Derby for Niagara, Erie, and Orleans counties. Everything is run through a Fishing Chaos app on your smartphone. Check out fishodyssey.net for details or call Frank Campbell at 523-0013.

Aug. 20 – 1st annual Bass Bash Tournament on Chautauqua Lake out of the Prendergast launch from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. $150 per team. For more information contact Dillan at 499-7545 or Justin at 969-6155. All boats must weigh in one fish every two hours.

Aug. 21 – Fall Trap League continues at Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston. This will be a 10-week, 300 target league. Shooting sign up times will be Sundays, 9 a.m.- noon and Thursdays, 6 to 8 p.m. Targets may be ATA registered. Call Ernie at 335-4111 for more info. Final day is Oct. 20.

Aug. 21 – National Walleye Tour Community Meet-and-Greet at 5 p.m. in the field between the Clarion and Tim Horton’s, Dunkirk.

Aug. 24 – Sun Life Marina Open League Bass Tournament from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. $40 per boat. Three fish per team. Behind the Buffalo harbor walls or at Isleview Park, Tonawanda.

Aug. 24-26 – National Walleye Tour Championships at Chadwick Bay Marina. Launching at 7 a.m. and weigh-in at 3 p.m. at the Dunkirk City Pier. nationalwalleyetour.com

Aug. 25 – National Walleye Tour Kids Clinic following weigh-in at the City of Dunkirk pier. Weigh-in begins at 3 p.m.

Aug. 27 – Second Amendment Appreciation Shoot at Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola. Trap and skeet. Skeet starts at 9 a.m.; trap starts at 10:30 a.m. $75 entry fee. Call Fred Lima at 479-4833 for more info.

Aug. 27 – First Responders Day being sponsored by the Southtowns Walleye Association. Fishing out of all harbors on Lake Erie from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Picnic at the SWA Club, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, at 2 p.m. Call 649-8202 for more info.

Aug. 28 – New York Walleye Derby Awards Ceremony. newyorkwalleyederby.com.

Aug. 31 – Sun Life Marina Open League Bass Tournament from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. $40 per boat. Three fish per team. Behind the Buffalo harbor walls or at Isleview Park, Tonawanda.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.