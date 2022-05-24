OTA Observations: Jordan Poyer absent, Gabe Davis goes deep and hands are thrown

Given Jordan Poyer’s quest for a contract extension, it was no surprise the Buffalo Bills’ All-Pro safety was not in attendance for the voluntary practice Tuesday.

Poyer is entering the last year of his contract that pays him an average of $9.75 million a year, which ranks 13th among NFL safeties, according to Spotrac.com. Poyer just turned 31.

Tuesday’s session was the second of 10 voluntary “organized team activity” on-field sessions the Bills will hold this spring.

Then there are three mandatory minicamp practices scheduled in Orchard Park for June 14-16.

Here are observations from Tuesday’s practice, the one of three this week that media was allowed to observe.

1. Contract situations like Poyer’s usually don’t get resolved until closer to the start of training camp, if not later.

Coach Sean McDermott saw Poyer at Micah Hyde’s charity softball game in Buffalo last week.

“He's not here, and we certainly miss having him here,” McDermott said. “Got a glimpse of him at the softball game the other day and had a chance to have a good conversation with him there. But just business is business right now. And we're focused on the guys that are here.”

There’s no disputing Poyer’s value to the Bills’ defense or his consistently outstanding contributions over his past five seasons in Buffalo. Star safety Tyrann Mathieu, who turns 30 next week, recently signed for three years and $33 million with New Orleans, according to ESPN. It included $18 million guaranteed. Mathieu is a three-time All-Pro and a three-time Pro Bowler.

The suspicion is the challenge in negotiating an extension for Poyer will be the length of the deal. How many more years are the Bills willing to commit to him and how long of a commitment is Poyer seeking?

We’ll see if Poyer opts to sit out minicamp.

2. The overall attendance, as usual, was excellent.

The only others who were not seen on the field practicing Tuesday were safety Micah Hyde, defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, tackle Spencer Brown, guard Rodger Saffold, cornerback Tre’Davious White and guard Ike Boettger. White and Boettger are rehabilitating from injuries. McDermott said Brown also had a surgical procedure, which he characterized as “a little something.” Tight end Dawson Knox and cornerback Tim Harris were on the field but not practicing due to minor injuries.

“There’s guys in and out all the time here,” McDermott said. “I’ll just let you know there’s some guys that are banged up a little bit or dealing with some things, so you’ll see some of those guys out there today that may not be in gear.”

3. The 17-to-13 connection looks good.

The prettiest offensive play of the day came when Josh Allen threw a 40-yard sideline pass to Gabriel Davis that hit the receiver in perfect stride. Dane Jackson was in coverage. Allen looked like his usual self. Working with a familiar cast of receivers, the ball generally was coming out of his hands quicker than for the other quarterbacks on the roster.

Allen’s first pass of 11-on-11 work was batted down by Jordan Phillips.

“I'm going to love it when the season starts,” Allen said of the bat-down. “I'm gonna hate it right now and in training camp, because he's a big old dude.”

Allen made a nice throw on the move to his left after being flushed out of the pocket, hitting Isaiah McKenzie on the sideline. Case Keenum made a good throw on the move for 25 yards to Jamison Crowder.

4. It was Day One for new No. 40.

Von Miller was on the field for the first time with the full defense. The star edge rusher looks fast and “bendy.”

Ever-descriptive Bills tackle Dion Dawkins offered his view of Miller’s first day on the grass fields outside of the ADPRO Sports Training Center.

“My first impression of him from him wearing the same jersey is outstanding and thankful,” Dawkins said. “I’m thankful to have him. The No. 1 thing that impresses me is his sense of gravity, like how low he can get to the ground and still keep his strength. That’s the most impressive thing because just watching him stretch, he’s like an Olympian or like a gymnastics person. He’s just like real fluid, almost like water. That’s the most impressive thing that he can move his body in certain ways that I, for sure, can’t.”

5. Hands were thrown.

Believe it or not, there was an extended skirmish late in the practice after a short sideline completion from Allen to Stefon Diggs. It happened along the defensive sideline, with at least two dozen players bunched around the pushers and shovers. Second-year cornerback Olajiah Griffin was the hottest Bill. He had to be calmed down by several coaches and teammates, including running back Taiwan Jones and Dawkins, and wound up walking back to the locker room.

“That’s Buffalo Bills type of energy, man,” Dawkins said. “You got a bunch of competitors out there. That’s supposed to happen. If it doesn’t happen, then you start to think like, wow, we got through OTAs and nobody was angry or nothing? Wow. We’re in Day 2 and guys are getting chippy. But that just shows competitiveness that’s on the football field. Guys are going for it. Guys are letting their presence be felt. But the great thing about it is that stuff is happening on the football field and it’s not walking into the locker room.”

“I just told ‘O’ to just understand the situation and people are just trying to help,” Dawkins said. “Whether he was right or he was wrong, I think ‘O’ understands that as a young guy, guys are going to be on him and guys are going to coach him hard. … My message to him was flush it, we have tomorrow.”

6. McDermott preaches the value of team chemistry more than any Bills coach since Marv Levy. Here’s the coach on the importance of organized team activity practices:

“I think the chemistry is big. Chemistry, just getting to know one another, building that trust that needs to be there because there are new pieces to it, as well as the coach-player relationship amongst the new pieces we have in the coaching staff, as well.

"So all of that is important, the jelling of the team in this time of year. And it will continue on through training camp. And then we do have some new players that really need to get up to speed on our systems, offensively, defensively, special teams, so that when they go into the offseason, that three- or four-week period there, that they can really rely on that notebook to study and enhance what they do when they come back to training camp.”

7. Extra points.

New University of Florida head coach Billy Napier was on the sidelines watching the Bills. ... Second year defensive end Carlos Basham switched his number from 96 to 55, taking the latter over from Jerry Hughes, who recently signed with the Houston Texans. Also wearing new numbers are Isaiah McKenzie (6) and Taron Johnson (7). ... Rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam did a good job going toe to toe with Diggs on a couple plays late in the session. Elam is wearing Johnson’s old No. 24. ... Tyler Bass booted a 54-yard field goal that would easily have been good from 60 yards.

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.