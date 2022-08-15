Optimism abounds for Bills' upcoming season at Jim Kelly's annual charity golf tournament

Jim Kelly had plenty to be thankful for Monday.

The Buffalo Bills’ Hall of Fame quarterback was back at the 35th annual charity golf tournament that bears his name. He spent a gorgeous morning at Terry Hills Golf Course in Batavia greeting old friends and new, several of whom came from all over the country to support the annual event. Kelly was forced to miss last year’s version of the tournament as he recovered from ankle-replacement surgery.

“I feel good. I’m blessed I’m here,” he said. “I enjoy this, just to see all my friends that I don’t get a chance to see all the time. … I’ve been blessed to have some very, very good friends.”

They came, as they do year after year, to help support the Kelly for Kids Foundation, but also to support 62-year-old Kelly, who has battled cancer and numerous other health issues since retiring from the NFL.

“It's Jim Kelly. He's my boy,” said Chris “Shooter McGavin” McDonald, a regular tournament participant. “I love him, and I love the whole Kelly family.”

The many relationships Kelly formed during and after his playing days were readily apparent Monday, as more than 200 participants took part in the tournament.

“Even before I got to Buffalo, we would go to the quarterback challenge, he was always a guy that was so welcoming to us young guys, and then when I got here, he took me under his wing and was incredibly kind and generous with me and with our family,” said former Bills and New England Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe. “He's just a good person. It's great to see him back on his feet and healthy. Getting back here, I bumped into Jim at an event six, seven months ago and he was like, 'hey, you should come.' It was like, 'all right, we'll be here.' "

Several of Kelly’s former teammates, including fellow Hall of Famers Bruce Smith and Thurman Thomas were in attendance. So, too, was former Bills General Manager Bill Polian, a Hall of Famer himself, and Wall of Fame linebacker Darryl Talley. Across the board, excitement for the team’s 2022 season was apparent.

“I'm getting extremely excited for the future,” Smith said. “That window of opportunity to win a championship, we're right in the infancy stages of it. With the nucleus of this team, obviously Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and now Von Miller and so many of the others. … This team is built to win. Now we've just got to go out and have fun and execute.”

The Bills will enter the season as Super Bowl favorites – something that hasn’t been the case since many of those who were at Terry Hills on Monday played for the team. Of course, that comes with its own set of challenges.

“I see a team that's very together, I see a team that plays for one another, I see a team that's willing to fight in all situations,” Talley said. “The only thing is, I think they're going to have to play from the front of the pack, and it's different playing from the front of the pack than from the back. When you play from the front, everybody is out to get you. When you play from the back, you're out to get everybody else. That's the thing they're going to have to deal with.”

“You talk to reporters and fans, it's Super Bowl or bust. I look at it, take one thing at a time,” Kelly said. “As a player, if you ever played the game, you'd understand that. But yeah, they look great. The biggest key, I think we all know this, is staying healthy. We've got to keep our star players healthy.”

At his annual football camp, Kelly had some advice for new Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey when it came to that.

“I said, ‘the only thing I've got to say, bud, limit the amount of called plays for Josh (Allen) to run.’ I get the scrambling, but I don't want to see him eight to 10 times on a keeper that was put in from the sideline,” Kelly said. “No, we don't need all that. But I'm excited. I think everybody here is. The Bills Mafia has got everybody going, they've got this old-timer going. I know talking to Bruce and Thurman, they're pumped, too.”

Bledsoe spent just three years with the Bills in the early 2000s, but the time spent was enough for him to develop a soft spot for Western New York. He admitted to being heartbroken by how last year’s playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs ended.

“Especially knowing the AFC championship game would have been here in Buffalo. I would have moved heaven and earth to get here for that week, because this area deserves it,” he said. "I still root for the Bills. It was just a special thing being here. The fans here are so loyal, they're so good. For the fans as much as anything else, I would love to see them win a championship. I think everybody has high expectations for them. They're playing great defense. They've got a great quarterback. They've got some weapons on the outside. They've got all the pieces in place to really make a run.”

The Bills hope that Von Miller is the final piece of that puzzle. His acquisition, according to Polian, was the cherry on top of current General Manager Brandon Beane’s offseason sundae.

“When you look at the makeup of this roster, I would argue that he may have had the best offseason of anybody in the National Football League,” Polian said of Beane.

While the current outlook for the team had everyone excited Monday, so, too, does the stadium agreement between the team and New York State that should secure its long-term outlook in Western New York.

“That's critical,” Smith said. “Buffalo wouldn't be Buffalo without the Bills. Yeah, the two go together.”

“Thanks to the Pegulas they have that, and thanks to the governor they have that,” Polian said. “She stepped up as a native Western New Yorker. People outside of Western New York don't understand the place that the Bills hold in the civic life of this community. Kathy Hochul knows that for sure, as does the delegation that represents Western New York in the Legislature. So, they stepped up, as did the Pegulas in buying the team and keeping it here. ... The future looks bright indeed, both on and off the field.”

As for Kelly, he spent Monday driving from group to group on the course, trying his best to at least say hello to every group – which is no small task.

“My high school football coach, my college roommate, they're riding around with me today,” he said. “I try to hit with everybody. I try to. I can't get to everybody, but I try to hit our major sponsors and some friends I haven't seen.”

As he spoke, the carts started rolling by, signaling the start of play was just moments away.

McDonald summed up what was to come best: “It's a party interrupted by golf. That's what it is. The party here – I've been to a lot of golf tournaments –- this is one of the most fun ones on the planet.”