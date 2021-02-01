One Super Bowl bettor has high expectations for Sammy Watkins

It's Super Bowl Week, and you can bet on virtually anything from the length of the national anthem to whether the CBS broadcasters will say "Super Bowl ring" or "Super Bowl MVP" first to all sorts of prop bets on the field.

One bettor in New Jersey at William High is going in big on former Bills wide receiver Sammy Watkins, now with the Kansas City Chiefs, who face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

He bet more than $11,000 on three prop bets involving Watkins:

• $6,666 on Watkins to score first Chiefs TD at 15-1.

• $4,000 on Watkins to score game's first TD at 25-1.

• $1,000 on Watkins to win Super Bowl LV MVP at 200-1.

That's a lot of confidence in a receiver who hasn't played in the postseason and had 37 receptions for 421 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games this season. Watkins played in Weeks 1-5 and then Weeks 12-16.