One-on-One Coverage: Andre Roberts on Pro Bowl selection, Bills’ success and running a restaurant

Duran was in the military, then worked in the trades and we were both wanting to get into the restaurant business. I was at his house one day after playing golf. We went to get something to eat, found a Zaxby's. I was actually playing at the Redskins at the time. I had thought about being in the restaurant business and next thing you know we were both partners and getting into Zaxby's in 2016.

We both are willing to work hard in any industry. He's the day-to-day guy and once I get done playing, I want to be in that day-to-day role as well, so I really look forward to that.

BN: What attracted you to Zaxby's in particular?

AR: Well, Zaxby's was fairly new. It was one of those good restaurants we knew about, and the quality of food that we knew about in South Carolina, and in the Southeast. And when we went to go talk to (Zaxby's CEO and president) Zach (McLeroy) about owning some restaurants, their core values were similar to ours and what they wanted to do, so that's kind of how we went with them.

BN: How would you define or describe your leadership role on this team?