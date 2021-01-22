One-on-One Coverage: Andre Reed says Bills ‘taking a lot out of the book of our teams’

BN: As someone who played in five AFC championship games, and were part of four victories in a row, you understand what it takes to succeed in this game. What's your advice to the current team?

AR: I just believe that Sean McDermott has been preparing for this all year. Marv Levy used to say, "One more river to cross," or, "One more bridge to cross." And this is what you put number one. Now, Sean has to tell the team, "This is what you play for. You're here for a reason. This is why you play the game. It's up to you to take this game the way you've taken the game before and the game before that and the whole season. You're prepared for this. And you don't want to go out there and not feel that you haven't prepared for this because you never know if you're going to be back here again."

That's a fact. You don't know if you're going to be back here again. You don't know what's going to happen from year to year. We can all speculate that, of course, the Bills have the in on the division now. They should win the division the next five years, 10 years. But will that happen? We don't know that.