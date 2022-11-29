 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

One chart that sums up the challenge faced by Bills defense this season

  • Updated
  • 0
Bills Dolphins (copy)

Bills safety Micah Hyde is out for the season with a neck injury, but he is confident in his eventual return to playing.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Injuries have been an issue for the Bills' defense, but how big of an issue? 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Last season, the Bills lost eight games total by defensive starters through the first 11 games of the season. 

The Bills have lost 27 games at the same point this season, and perhaps more depending on how you count them.

That total doesn't include 10 lost games from Tre'Davious White, who was on the PUP list and then inactive for three games before making his season debut against Detroit.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The figure is also about to increase with Von Miller sidelined with a knee injury. 

There is some subjectivity in counting starters, and then counting backups when a backup is injured after replacing an injured starter. For example, rookie cornerback Christian Benford has missed three games, but was not the starter at the time of his injury.

People are also reading…

In 2021, the Bills had the second healthiest starting lineup with only 36 games lost by starters on offense and defense. 

In 2020, the Bills had the fifth healthiest starting lineup in the league, according to a News roster review. In 2019, they lost the fewest games in the NFL by starters to injury. In 2018, they lost the fourth fewest, and in 2017, they ranked ninth best.

On the chart below, an X denotes a missed game. IR means the player is on injured reserve. PUP means the player was on the physically unable to perform list. 

 PlayerLARTEN MIA BAL PIT  KC GB NYJ MIN CLE DET Missed  
 Miller            0
 Basham            0
 Lawson            0
 Rousseau          X X X 3
 Epenesa            X 1
 Oliver  X X X        3
 Phillips   X X        2
 Jones            0
 Settle            0
 Milano        X    1
 Edmunds      X     X X 2
 Poyer     X  X    X   4
 Hyde   IR IR IR IR IR IR  IR IR IR 9
 Elam         X X  2 
 T. Johnson            0
 Benford    X X      IR 3
 Jackson   X         1
 Neal            0
 White PUP PUP PUP PUP PUP PUP PUP X X X  10
 J. Johnson            0
             
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ever wondered how much money one wins at the FIFA World Cup?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News