One chart that sums up the challenge faced by Bills defense this season

Injuries have been an issue for the Bills' defense, but how big of an issue?

Last season, the Bills lost eight games total by defensive starters through the first 11 games of the season.

The Bills have lost 27 games at the same point this season, and perhaps more depending on how you count them.

That total doesn't include 10 lost games from Tre'Davious White, who was on the PUP list and then inactive for three games before making his season debut against Detroit.

The figure is also about to increase with Von Miller sidelined with a knee injury.

There is some subjectivity in counting starters, and then counting backups when a backup is injured after replacing an injured starter. For example, rookie cornerback Christian Benford has missed three games, but was not the starter at the time of his injury.

In 2021, the Bills had the second healthiest starting lineup with only 36 games lost by starters on offense and defense.

In 2020, the Bills had the fifth healthiest starting lineup in the league, according to a News roster review. In 2019, they lost the fewest games in the NFL by starters to injury. In 2018, they lost the fourth fewest, and in 2017, they ranked ninth best.

On the chart below, an X denotes a missed game. IR means the player is on injured reserve. PUP means the player was on the physically unable to perform list.

Player LAR TEN MIA BAL PIT KC GB NYJ MIN CLE DET Missed Miller 0 Basham 0 Lawson 0 Rousseau X X X 3 Epenesa X 1 Oliver X X X 3 Phillips X X 2 Jones 0 Settle 0 Milano X 1 Edmunds X X X 2 Poyer X X X X 4 Hyde IR IR IR IR IR IR IR IR IR 9 Elam X X 2 T. Johnson 0 Benford X X IR 3 Jackson X 1 Neal 0 White PUP PUP PUP PUP PUP PUP PUP X X X 10 J. Johnson 0