On the move: Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll named New York Giants' new head coach

Brian Daboll's time to be an an NFL head coach has arrived.
According to multiple reports Friday night, the New York Giants are moving to hire the Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator as their next head coach.
Daboll, 46, is a West Seneca native and graduate of St. Francis High School who has called the offensive plays for his hometown team for the past four years -- timing that dovetails with the arrival of quarterback Josh Allen. In that time, the two have helped to built a powerhouse offense that has led the Bills to back-to-back AFC East titles.
Thus, Daboll's hiring by the Giants doesn't come as a major surprise, especially after New York hired former Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen to be their new general manager last week. The Giants likely wanted to move quickly to wrap up a deal with Daboll given that coaching searches around the NFL are heating up.
According to a report Friday from NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins had formally requested a second interview with Daboll for their head-coaching job, making him a finalist along with 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel and Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Daboll was the "favorite," for the Miami job, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Instead, he'll join Schoen with the Giants, getting the job over former Dolphins coach Brian Flores, who was also reported to be a strong candidate. Schoen also completed a second interview with Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier on Friday, according to multiple reports, but settled on Daboll, who made a strong impression in his four years with the Bills, building exceptionally close bonds with his players.
" 'Dabes' is my dawg, man, that is my dawg. I truly love him," Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins said this week. "I'm thankful for him. He's a real one. But you climb that ladder and you climb it for a reason. I'm thankful, I'm blessed for him to be able to even have the opportunity to move on. ... Wherever he ends up, it'll be a special gift from us to wherever the heck he goes. But we love Dabes and we're thankful for him."
Bills general manager Brandon Beane said he has met with coach Sean McDermott to discuss plans if Daboll and/or Frazier depart.
"The rules are such that no matter what, you have to interview from the outside anyway for a coordinator position," Beane said. "So we would follow all of those. We have a list of some guys. We’re kind of in this wait-and-see mode because, at this point, Brian and Leslie are still in the interview mode and it’s hard, because we’re kind of like, 'Is he getting one or is he not?'
"We’re rooting for them both to get one. We really appreciate what they’ve done, but until it happens, we can’t start our process of interviewing for offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator. But yeah, we always want to look inside, too. We would want to look at what do we have, whether on the defensive side of the ball or the offensive side of the ball, what do we have on staff here that we think could handle Brian’s job or Leslie’s, and then who are the candidates out there that we’ve coached against, played against, whatever it is, and that system I really like, I wonder what it would be like, let me bring him in and pick his brain and see if he would be a fit. So we’ll definitely look inside and look outside."