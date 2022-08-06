 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On one-year anniversary of Bills QB Josh Allen's extension, it looks like an even better deal

  • Updated
Buffalo Bills Training Camp

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is all smiles as he takes the field.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of quarterback Josh Allen signing a six-year, $258 million contract with the Buffalo Bills.

The contract had $150 million guaranteed and an average annual salary of just more than $43 million. 

Much has changed in a year and Allen's contract – while still huge – looks like a bit of a bargain.

And that is before Baltimore's Lamar Jackson has agreed to an extension. Russell Wilson is entering the final year of his contract with his new team, the Denver Broncos. Reports indicate Wilson will be seeking a five-year, $250 million extension. 

Allen's $43 million annual salary at the time was second in the history of NFL contracts, behind Patrick Mahomes' deal with Kansas City that has an average annual value of $45 million.

Now, Allen is No. 5 on the list and figures to drop farther, and that's actually before the first year of his extension even kicks in. He is playing on the final year of his rookie contract this season with a $4.1 million base salary.

Allen received $100 million guaranteed at signing last August, according to Spotrac, with his signing bonus, his 2021 salary and roster bonus, 2022 salary and option bonus, his 2023 salary and his 2024 roster bonus. Another $10 million of his 2024 salary became fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2022 league year in March.

Here is a look at the contract landscape for quarterbacks then and now, ranked by average annual value. 

THEN

1. Patrick Mahomes             Chiefs                   $45 million

2. Josh Allen                      Bills                     $43 million

3. Dak Prescott                   Cowboys               $40 million

4. Deshaun Watson             Browns                 $39 million

5. Russell Wilson                 Seahawks            $35 million

6. Aaron Rodgers                Packers                $33.5 million

6. Jared Goff                        Lions                  $33.5 million

NOW

1. Aaron Rodgers                 Packers                $50.3 million

2. Kyler Murray                    Cardinals              $46.1 million

3. Deshaun Watson              Browns                 $46 million

4. Patrick Mahomes             Chiefs                   $45 million

5. Josh Allen                      Bills                     $43 million

6. Derek Carr                      Raiders                 $40.5 million

7. Dak Prescott                   Cowboys                $40 million

7. Matthew Stafford             Rams                    $40 million

