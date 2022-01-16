On memorable night for Bills' offense, defense provides reminder that it's No. 1

Safety Micah Hyde says he’s used to hearing the Bills' offense chirp at his side of the ball in the middle of the week. When that happens, the defense has a simple response.

“We go against each other in practice, they talk a lot of junk to us, we remind them how we finished the year,” Hyde said.

In Saturday’s 47-17 rout of the New England Patriots, the Bills defense got to remind the rest of the league.

As the offense scored drive after drive after drive, the defense more than held up its end. Under the lights in Orchard Park, in prime time, the league’s No. 1 defense again proved its case.

“I think that there was a lot defensively, when we finished the regular season through all the highs and lows as the No. 1 defense in the NFL, No. 1 defense in the world, I think that that was a chip that we need to keep on our shoulder,” defensive tackle Harrison Phillips said.

The turnovers came quickly. The Bills intercepted rookie quarterback Mac Jones twice, and on the opening play of each half. The first was Hyde, setting the tone early in the game.