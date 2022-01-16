On memorable night for Bills' offense, defense provides reminder that it's No. 1

Safety Micah Hyde says he’s used to hearing the Bills' offense chirp at his side of the ball in the middle of the week. When that happens, the defense has a simple response.
“We go against each other in practice, they talk a lot of junk to us, we remind them how we finished the year,” Hyde said.
In Saturday’s 47-17 rout of the New England Patriots, the Bills defense got to remind the rest of the league.
As the offense scored drive after drive after drive, the defense more than held up its end. Under the lights in Orchard Park, in prime time, the league’s No. 1 defense again proved its case.
“I think that there was a lot defensively, when we finished the regular season through all the highs and lows as the No. 1 defense in the NFL, No. 1 defense in the world, I think that that was a chip that we need to keep on our shoulder,” defensive tackle Harrison Phillips said.
The turnovers came quickly. The Bills intercepted rookie quarterback Mac Jones twice, and on the opening play of each half. The first was Hyde, setting the tone early in the game.
The Bills scored on their opening drive, and for a bit, it seemed as if the Patriots would match them. They converted on third-and-14, Jones connecting with tight end Hunter Henry for 30 yards. Two plays later, on third-and-long again, Jones picked up 16 yards on the ground, bringing his team to the Buffalo 34-yard line.
He looked deep, and for a brief moment, a Nelson Agholor touchdown seemed inevitable. But Hyde shot his hand out, hauling in the cross-body interception.
“I told him on the sideline, ‘That might have been the most unbelievable play I’ve ever seen on the field,’ " safety Jordan Poyer said. “I was playing man on the tight end, he ran a drag, and I saw Mac throw the ball in the air, and I mean it looked like the receiver had maybe a step, but just Micah was there and made an unbelievable play. Like I said, probably one of the best plays I had ever seen on the field.”
It was high praise from Poyer, a nine-year veteran. Coach Sean McDermott has been around a little longer.
“I won’t give him that much credit,” McDermott said, before cracking a smile and laughing a bit. “No, from my angle, it was a great play. I was telling the guys I can't wait to watch it to get a better feel for really the type of play it was, because it's hard to see from the far sideline into the far corner. It seemed like a bang-bang play and he did a great job of tracking the ball.”
The more salient part of the part to McDermott was the timing. While McDermott wouldn’t count out a Patriots comeback, the interception seemed to shift a game that would eventually be far out of reach.
“That was a pivotal moment in the game,” McDermott said. “I think it was 7-0 at the time and that could have been 7-7. And then it just seemed like it went from there.”
The Patriots punted their next two drives, and only were able to get a field goal before halftime. Just four plays into the second half, cornerback Levi Wallace intercepted Jones again. In the end, the Patriots’ 305 yards of offense translated to just 17 points, with both touchdowns coming with the game already decided. Jones finished 24 of 38 for 232 yards and was sacked three times.
For all the Buffalo defense has accomplished this season, their chip-on-the-shoulder outlook seeped through. Some of it is the nature of the NFL: High-flying offenses tend to garner more attention. And then they heard all the caveats. When the Bills were posting shutouts and their defense was contributing to an ever-increasing point differential, they had to hear all sorts of “well, but’s.” Well, but the strength of schedule. Well, but that was against backup quarterbacks. Well, but the run defense.
When they felt taken for granted at best or slighted at worst, they used it as fuel.
Phillips arrived at Saturday’s game wearing a black-and-white hoodie that said “Number one defense 2021,” pointing to the slogan as he entered the locker room.
The feeling that the defense was being underappreciated wasn’t just in the locker room. Bills fans were planning to protest had Poyer not been named All-Pro, especially after he was not selected to the Pro Bowl.
“I was gonna attend,” Hyde said. “I was gonna be there.”
In the end, the demonstration was unneeded: Poyer was named first-team All-Pro on Friday. Hyde was named to the second team. When the safety tandem was recognized, Poyer felt it was about more than them.
“We work hard, extremely hard through the year, so it’s awesome that both of us get recognized throughout the league, and that’s just not even credit to Micah and I, either,” Poyer said. “That’s a credit to our whole defense, our coaching staff, guys around us that continue to help us play better.”
The trash talking between the offense and defense is reserved for the week. On Saturday, it was all compliments after a complementary game.
“These guys are doing a fantastic job on offense. You know, the rest of the team, D-Line, our secondary has been amazing all year,” Phillips said. “So for us to get this opportunity and to come out here and play Buffalo Bills football like we know we did, it feels great.
"We're going to enjoy this tonight.”