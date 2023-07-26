PITTSFORD – The Buffalo Bills huddled around the figurative camp fire Wednesday and sang kumbaya.

As far as the drama surrounding wide receiver Stefon Diggs that was created when he missed the first practice of mandatory minicamp last month – leading to head coach Sean McDermott saying he was “very concerned” about the absence – all is good, according to all parties involved.

“Water under the bridge. Now we’re back at work,” Diggs said.

“We’re in a good spot and Stef is ready to practice,” McDermott said.

“I think it’s resolved,” General Manager Brandon Beane said.

“I wouldn’t say we’ve talked through things, but we’ve talked,” quarterback Josh Allen said. “It’s not about that anymore. It’s about moving toward the season and setting our goals of what we want to do.”

Left unsaid by all the parties is what, exactly, had Diggs so upset that he left he team facility before that first minicamp practice.

“Everybody has family problems in house,” Diggs said. “I like to keep things in house. I’ve been in the league going on my ninth year here right now. I've got more football behind me than I do in front of me. My main focus and my only focus is winning Super Bowls. I mean, everybody says they want a Super Bowl, but we've had legitimate chances at this thing. We've had the team. We've had the coaches. We've had everything that we needed.

“As far as us not getting over the hump, I feel like it's always asked for or cause for a conversation. And I always wanted to have a conversation. And we have an open-door policy. Coach will tell you he has an open-door policy. And I've had those conversations. I try to keep a lot of things in house. But regarding last year, obviously, the way we lost was just terrible in any regard. You don't want to lose any game. But we've lost for a couple of years at this point. We've been trying to get over the hump. And obviously it's cause for a lot of frustration.”

Diggs was on the field Wednesday for the first practice of training camp at St. John Fisher University. He occupied his usual spot leading the wide receivers through individual drills. During a hurry-up portion of full-team work, Allen looked Diggs’ way for a pair of quick completions, showing the type of chemistry that has produced 338 catches for 4,189 yards and 29 touchdowns over their past three years together. While Diggs didn’t go deep into specifics about what caused his disconnect with the team last month, he did rule out a couple of the popular theories that have been floated.

On his relationship with Allen, he said, “That's my guy. Like, that's when I say it’s family matters, me and him having a conversation. Like, I don't know if you got kids or you have, like, siblings, y'all don't always get along. And me and him never did not get along. That's still been my guy. That's always going to be my guy. So yeah, we're fine.”

On his relationship with McDermott, he said, “from a standpoint of a head coach, you know, I have the utmost respect for him. He's a guy that you can always have an open-door policy where you can have a conversation with as a man, more importantly than just football. So, I feel like we're on the same page and moving forward. That's why I said, like, it's all water under the bridge.”

On the idea that he was frustrated by his role in the offense or not having a loud-enough voice in it, he said, “Like I've been a captain on this team for three years. There's no question about my role and who I am as a player, how hard I work. Those things never had question marks. And you can't say the same thing for a lot of people in the league. Like as a player, who I am and what I am, has always been represented and what I do on a consistent basis, how hard I work. You can see it. My teammates speak highly about me in that regard, especially considering I've been a captain ever since I got here. As far as me wanting to have say-so on the play calls, that is insane. I couldn't call a play to save my life. Be for real.”

The one idea that all parties pointed to, even in general terms, is communication. While that can be a catch-all phrase, it seems clear that wasn’t always good enough during the 2022 season.

“Sometimes you have to have honest conversations,” Beane said. “You're arguing with your family or something, sometimes you've got to have a meeting, you sit down and talk through it. Whether it's this situation or another, but if everyone's intentions and everyone's heart is in the right place, you can move forward. That was never in question.”

One more thing Diggs hopes will no longer be in question is this: He was asked whether he still wants to retire as a member of the Bills.

“One-hundred percent, sir,” he said.