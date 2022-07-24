On Day 1 of Bills training camp, turkey burgers and toilet paper unexpectedly dominate the conversation

PITTSFORD – As soon as Josh Allen’s first news conference of training camp wrapped up, it was “TBT” time.

What’s that, you ask?

“Turkey burger time,” the Buffalo Bills’ star quarterback said. “They’ve got the best turkey burgers here. I put a little jalapenos on them. That’s the main reason I like coming here.”

“Here,” in this case, is St. John Fisher University, where the Bills returned Sunday to practice for the first time since the 2019 season. There were plenty of smiles after a crisp, 90-minute workout on the grass field adjacent to Growney Stadium.

“I frickin’ love it. I love going to camp,” Allen said. “The camaraderie that you get to build. You spend every waking second with your teammates. All you get to focus on is football here, which is a blessing for me because I love this game so much. I just try to be as fun and as vibrant as I can because some guys don't like it. So I try to bring them up to speed with me and that comes with the territory of my job, but I do absolutely, genuinely love camp because I love spending time with the guys.”

Allen’s enthusiasm was shared by General Manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott, the two men primarily responsible for the decision to return to Fisher after the Covid-19 pandemic forced the Bills to prepare for the past two seasons at their Orchard Park headquarters.

“I love it. This is fun, just to be here,” Beane said. “It seems like it's been a couple of years, but also, it doesn't seem like it's been that long. But we love it coming up here. I think it's great for our players, great for our team. Gives us a chance to connect with fans in this area that might not be able to come down to Buffalo for whatever reason.”

The weather largely cooperated for the team’s first practice, with a nice cloud cover and steady breeze making things comfortable for both players and the sold-out crowd in attendance. A random rain drop or two proved to be just a brief nuisance.

“We want to get away. It's a great facility here,” McDermott said. “Everything's in close proximity where you can get around the campus rather easily. The spaces are good for us. Getting away allows us a chance to come together as a team, spend some time together, maybe after meetings, before practice. Get guys hanging out a little bit more where they can develop those bonds that'll bind us during the year when it gets tough.”

McDermott was reminded Saturday before practice that the experience of going away for camp is new for a good portion of his roster. Just 24 players on the 90-man roster have gone through a training camp at Fisher before, and there are a few new coaches who also have not had that experience.

“For example, I think it's Dane Jackson, although he's been with us now going on year three, he was never up here at training camp, so when players check in and you expect them to know where to go, some of these guys don't know where to go,” McDermott said. “So we just have to have some awareness about that, and I think that also creates a little bit of freshness for them and newness to it. I know it does for me, even though I was here in 2019. ... I enjoy coming back here, I think it's a great environment and a great place to live and a great place to expand our brand up here.”

Of course, dorm life takes some getting used to. That’s especially true for 33-year-old Von Miller, who is experiencing a training camp away from home for the first time in his 12th NFL season.

“It’s different being 33 and in the dorm room, but it’s bigger than just your individual preference,” he said. “It’s all about camaraderie and getting to know your teammates and stuff, which I’m all about. I’ve been a team guy my whole entire career. This college environment, this college atmosphere is really where I flourish. It started at Texas A&M, we were in dorms just like this for training camp and that’s where you pull all the guys together, that’s where you earn the respect and the trust of your teammates and, you know, I’m all for it.”

There was at least one aspect of camp Miller’s not quite sure of, though.

“Again, I’m 33 years old and toilet paper’s different,” he said. “The beds are different. There’s no TV in the dorm room. It’s a little bit different. You’ve got to make up your bed and change it and do all of that stuff every day. It takes some getting used to, but I’m all for it.”

For Jordan Poyer, going away also came with a new challenge.

“It’s hard – this is the first time my daughter actually understood what I was doing this year, when I left her a couple days ago,” he said. “And she started crying, and it broke me down. I was like ‘wow,’ because I’m not going to see them for another month or so. But this is what I do. This is what I live for, and they understand that. My wide understands that. My daughter might not understand that yet – ‘why does daddy have to go away for a week, or a month?” He’s got to go play football.

“It’s hard, but at the same time, I love being here, I love being around the guys again. You only get to do – this doesn’t last forever, so I really want to enjoy it, and embrace every moment of it, because 10 years, 15 years down the road, I’m not going to have all you guys sitting here asking me questions, I’m not going to have fans asking for my autograph, so really just trying to embrace all of it, enjoy all of it. Plus, I play a game that I passionately love, so, that helps a lot, too. So I love coming to St. John Fisher, I love all the guys on the team, and it’s a really special group of guys.”

That love was given right back to the team by the fans in attendance Sunday.

“We're doing two-minute walk-thru where we're supposed to catch the ball and the defense isn’t supposed to do anything and they're going crazy for us when we score a touchdown, so it's a lot of fun,” Allen said.

That type of energy can’t be replicated in Orchard Park, where camp practices the past two seasons have been closed to the public. That can be an advantage, McDermott said.

“Some of them will say it doesn't matter, but down deep when you compete and you can come out to a fan base like we have ... because there's tough days where you're a little sore waking up early, coming out to an early practice, and you need that little bit of motivation, if you will, from the fans to get you going a little bit so we count on them to come out every day and support us like they do,” he said.

The Bills are scheduled to practice 11 times in front of fans at St. John Fisher before breaking camp ahead of the first preseason game against Indianapolis on Aug. 13. It remains to be seen if the return to suburban Rochester, where the Bills first started to hold camp in 2000, will continue into the future.

“I mean, I hope so. But, you know, listen, things evolve,” Beane said about that. “I would love to sit here and say we're going to go to camp as long as I'm the GM and Sean's the head coach. We both believe very strongly in it. Until there's something that changes our mind. Camp's not the way it used to be. When I first started, camp was six weeks. ... This gives us two, two and a half weeks, a little bonding. You know, get the guys out of their element and then you come back home. There still is going to be a lot of weeks in Orchard Park before we actually play a real game. So, I think we'll still look to go away, but we'll also compare how it goes this year to how it was the last two years and then make a decision on what's best.”