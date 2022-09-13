On birthday, Kelly Pegula posts childhood photo with mom Kim and says it's 'been a rough few months'

Kelly Pegula marked her 26th birthday Tuesday with an Instagram post that featured a photo of her and her mother, Kim, the president and co-owner of the Bills and Sabres.

It was Kelly's first post on Instagram since a March 25 photo from the Miami Open, a tennis tournament that her older sister, Jessie, was playing in.

"This is a tough birthday for me. Been a rough few months," Kelly Pegula wrote. "I know I'm young and don't usually share much on here, but best advice I can give is (expletive) it, enjoy your life as you want, and make sure you tell the people in your life you love them."

Kim Pegula, 53, entered a hospital in early June in Florida for an undisclosed illness that the Bills and Sabres described in a statement at the time as an "unexpected illness." Team officials have offered no specifics about the illness.

The Bills on Tuesday said they have no update. They issued a statement on July 30 that said, “Kim is progressing well and is resting and rehabilitating from a health issue. We are grateful for the medical professionals providing her care and to everyone for their prayers and well wishes. We ask that you please continue to respect our need for privacy during this time.”

A day earlier, Jessie told reporters at Wimbledon that her mother was "progressing well."

The family has kept private the details of Kim Pegula’s health issues, and Jessie told The News before the U.S. Open that she learned how to “compartmentalize” and separate her mother’s medical situation from her own tennis career.

Kim and Terry Pegula have owned the Sabres since 2011 and the Bills since 2014.