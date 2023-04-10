Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will visit the Bills in advance of the NFL draft, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

He has already had a Top 30 visit with the Atlanta Falcons, according to the report, and has upcoming visits with the Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys, among others.

Smith-Njigba played only 60 snaps in the fall due to injuries, but he is NFL-ready to do damage from the slot.

He had 95 catches in 2021, leading a Buckeyes receiving corps that included the Jets’ Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave (New Orleans Saints).

Smith-Njigba is a consensus first-round choice, but just how many receivers will be selected in Round 1 has been a topic of discussion. Over the last decade, an average of 4.2 receivers have been selected in the first round, including 1.3 in the top 10.

It seems likely that Smith-Njigba will be gone by the time the Bills select at No. 27. Some mocks have him being selected in the top 12 picks.

“Opinions vary quite a bit from team to team when it comes to the wide receivers in this year’s class,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. “I don't think the wide receiver group is quite what we've seen recently.”

Yet the draft is deep in capable wideouts.

“There's probably five or six guys that you look at as potential first-round type of guys, and then pretty strong through the second, third and fourth round, as well," Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said at the NFL scouting combine. “What we've seen last year is the dynamic that these guys might typically go higher than you have them rated, because of the importance of the position. We've seen that with the pay scale at the position, as well. I think the league recognizes the importance of that position. That being the case, I think it's strong. It's a good class.”

Boston College’s Zay Flowers and USC’s Jordan Addison also could be immediate impact players in the slot for Buffalo if they’re on the board at No. 27.