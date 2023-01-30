Offensive analysis: Bitter end overshadowed Ken Dorsey's success vs. tougher schedule

This is the first in a series looking at key analytics trends that impacted the Bills in the 2022 season.

Here’s an inconvenient truth for Buffalo Bills fans to consider: The Bills’ offense was a little better under Ken Dorsey in the 2022 regular season – in both the first and second halves of the season – than it was under Brian Daboll in the 2021 regular season.

Bills Mailbag: Should Josh Allen's elbow injury be a concern moving forward? According to advanced stats kept at Pro Football Reference, the Bills had 38 drops this season, which ranked fourth most in the NFL.

Of course, the Bills’ offense definitely was not better in the playoffs this year, when it mattered most.

Still, the Bills produced an impressive regular season under Dorsey, especially considering the quality of the competition.

The Bills faced the 14th-hardest schedule in the league overall, according to the Football Outsiders’ “Value Over Average” metric, which arguably is the most reliable measure because it factors production of every play vs. quality of the competition. In 2021, the Bills faced the easiest schedule in the NFL overall for the offense and defense combined – 32nd toughest.

The Bills’ offense faced the 11th-hardest schedule of defenses this season, compared with the 20th-hardest schedule in 2021. Only three playoff teams (Cincinnati, Miami and Baltimore) played a tougher schedule of defenses than Buffalo.

Nevertheless, the Bills’ scoring was exactly the same as last year (28.4 ppg), while the overall ranking for yards was slightly better (second, up from fifth). From an analytics standpoint, the Bills’ improved from 10th in 2021 to No. 2 in offensive efficiency and from 13th to No. 2 in passing efficiency.

“I think, statistically, we were eerily similar or, if not, better than what we were last year,” quarterback Josh Allen said. “To come in and to have some of that same group, you can continue to build on that.”

Yet, Allen acknowledged the bar is high.

“Our goal is to win a Super Bowl or world championship, and we didn't accomplish that,” he said. “So everything that happened in the season is kind of null and void in our minds, and it sucks.”

One might suspect the Bills’ impressive rankings were pumped up by the fact they started so fast, with big offensive performances against the Rams, Titans, Dolphins, Steelers and Chiefs.

Sorry, nope. If you just count from the Week 8 Green Bay game on, the Bills still were third best in offensive efficiency. How about take away the 30-point Minnesota game, from Week 11 on? Still second best in efficiency.

Why were the efficiency numbers clearly better than last season? Besides the tougher schedule, people forget the Bills’ offense laid some massive eggs in 2021. The losses last year to Pittsburgh, Jacksonville and Indianapolis and the late win against Atlanta all ranked worse than any Bills offensive performance in 2022, including the Cincinnati game.

OK, but my eyes did not deceive me, you’re probably thinking. There were stretches in the second half of the season in which the offense looked like it was pulling teeth.

No doubt, the offense was heavily dependent on Allen’s playmaking, his ability to create explosive plays and the remarkable receiving of Stefon Diggs.

Conference title game predictions: NFL's best four teams are final four teams For the first time in league history, all four conference title-game participants enter with at least 14 wins – 15 apiece for Philadelphia, Kansas City and San Francisco, and 14 for Cincinnati.

"Sean (McDermott) talks about having the growth mindset, and I believe Ken does have that," general manager Brandon Beane said. "And we will continue to look for ways to help him, and that's our job to kind of support him in that, you know, as he enters Year Two."

Here’s an analytics-based review of some of the key trends for the Bills’ offense in 2022:

Missing easy button

The Bengals exposed the Bills’ inability and/or unwillingness to find easy completions underneath the coverage.

Diggs’ production essentially was the same, 108 catches in 2022 vs. 103 in 2021. Dawson Knox’s production was the same (48 vs. 49 in 2021). The running backs catches were similar (79 vs. 73).

The stages of the offseason for Buffalo Bills fans: grief, anger, sadness and the wait for 'next year' It’s tough enough for the average Bills fan when the season abruptly ends. It’s that much harder for season ticket holders who plan their weekends around soaking up the full game day experience.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The Bills missed the underneath catches from the slot receiver. For whatever reason, Allen did not demonstrate trust in Isaiah McKenzie, who caught 42 passes.

On the other side of the field, Gabe Davis’ 48 catches ranked tied for 52nd among wide receivers. To his credit, Davis made explosive plays. His 835 receiving yards ranked 30th among wide receivers. But when it came to consistent, moving-the-chains catches, a lot of No. 2 wideouts in the NFL did it better than Davis did.

The Bills got 28 fewer catches from the slot, compared with 2021 (116 vs. 88). It actually was a little bit bigger disparity, considering Diggs’ receptions from the slot were up from 16 to 33. That was a good thing. Dorsey moved Diggs around and made it a little harder for the defense to bracket him. He produced from the slot. But the downside for the offense overall is when Diggs was in the slot, there were two receivers on the outside who were not quick separation targets. There’s not a big net gain.

It got exposed in the two playoff games. The Bills didn’t have a dynamic enough underneath threat, and Dorsey did not or could not get Allen to find the profit-making underneath catches in the two playoff games.

Running back production

Another way to have better attacked Cincinnati’s elite defense would have been to run the ball better. The Bills got only 37 yards on 11 carries.

The Bills ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing yards, thanks to the fact Allen was third among NFL QBs with 762 yards.

The Bills had the fewest rushing attempts by running backs in the NFL – at 291, or 18.1 a game – the same as last year. The running backs produced 88 yards a game, which was 22nd most in the league and a little more than last year (79). The yards per carry by the running backs was 4.87, second best in the league.

To his credit, Dorsey found more answers in the run game as the season went on, partly due to the development of rookie James Cook in the second half of the season.

The running backs’ rushing yardage increased by 37 yards a game over the last seven games of the regular season, to 109 a game. That’s top-10 caliber production from the backs. The backs produced well against Miami in the wild-card game, too.

'Blown away from all the support': Bills safety Damar Hamlin gives thanks in video In a nearly six-minute video, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gave thanks to everyone who has supported him in his recovery, saying he has been "blown away by the support" he has received.

Trailing so quickly against the Bengals limited the run plan.

"You get down 14-0 to a good program, you kind of get out of your game plan a little bit," Beane said. "You're going more hurry up, less under center. Just a lot of things to try and play catch up."

The Bills always will be a pass-first team with Allen, and their running back numbers were almost identical to those of Kansas City. The Chiefs backs averaged 88 yards a game and 19.7 carries a game. Still, a little more oomph in the run game likely is needed to get Buffalo over the playoff hump.

Schedule challenge

The Bills faced the third-hardest schedule of run defenses in the NFL this season. They played 13 games against teams that finished in the top 15 of run-defense efficiency, counting playoffs.

This is a problem that’s not going away. Miami’s defense ranked fourth most efficient against the run. New England ranked ninth. The New York Jets ranked 10th. Each of those AFC East foes is expected to return the majority of its defensive fronts.

The Bills are going to have to assess their offensive line with the rugged defensive lines in the division in mind.

YAC missing

The Bills ranked seventh lowest in total yards after catch, at 635, according to Pro Football Focus. The league average was 754.

Yards after catch is partly a function of scheme. A team that majors in the outside zone runs and play-action bootlegs – such as San Francisco – is going to gain more yards after the catch from hitting shallow crossing routes than other teams. A team that sees a lot of shell zone coverages such as the Bills might get fewer yards.

Still, the Bills could use a little more tackle breaking and elusiveness from players other than Diggs and Cook.

RPO usage

The Bills ranked sixth in run-pass option usage, running it 16.2% of the time, according to Pro Football Focus. The league average was 9.9%. Last year, the Bills ranked seventh at 17.3%.

It’s another way the Bills put control in Allen’s hands, take advantage of a linebacker or safety overplaying the run or pass and try to make the defense defend the whole field.

Carolina ranked first in RPO usage. The Chiefs and Eagles, ranked first and third in yards, both were in the top five.