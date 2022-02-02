Offense review: Josh Allen & Co. killed defenses with play-action pass

Hard play action is a devastating weapon in Josh Allen's tool belt.
There was no better example than the first-down pass late in the third quarter of the playoff game in Kansas City.
Allen faked a handoff to Devin Singletary, with fullback Reggie Gilliam blocking in front of him. Allen dropped 9 yards deep in the pocket and launched a 75-yard touchdown to Gabriel Davis. The ball traveled 57 yards in the air and was the longest TD pass of Allen’s career.
It was the most spectacular play-action pass of the Bills’ season, but it was just one of many.
Allen led the NFL in play-action dropbacks and yards off play-action passing for a second straight season in 2021, according to Pro Football Focus.
The Buffalo Bills’ quarterback used play-action on 32.7% of his dropbacks, the fifth highest rate in the league. He threw for 1,697 yards, with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions off play fakes.
Allen had good company at the top of the play-action list. Second in play-action dropbacks was the Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert. Third was Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes. In 2020, the top three was Allen, then-Rams QB Jared Goff and Mahomes.
It's an example of how the best passing teams in the NFL use their strong-armed quarterbacks to throw the ball downfield. Allen averaged 8.0 yards per attempt on play-action passes.
Defenses respect play-action fakes – on normal down and distances, not third and long – regardless of run game success. It draws up linebackers and tends to slow edge rushers for a fraction of a second. In fact, tight end Dawson Knox was wide open over the middle on Davis’ 75-yard TD play because Kansas City's linebackers bit on the fake.
The Bills ranked sixth in rushing, but the Chiefs were only 16th and the Chargers were 21st.
“You don’t need a good running game to be a good play-action team, but what you need the running game for is the physical element of the game,” Chargers coach Brandon Staley said at midseason. “The data will tell you that you don’t need a run game to play pass. ... But there’s a physicality to the game that’s real. If you’re just a passing team, there is a physical element to the game that the defense doesn’t have to respect. The running game forces the defense to play blocks and to tackle.”
Here’s The News’ annual analytics-based review of some of the key trends for the Bills’ offense in 2021:
Be aggressive
After living through a 17-year drought characterized by mostly bad quarterbacking, it’s still a bit of a revelation for Bills fans how their team has become one of the top examples of cutting-edge passing offense under Allen and coordinator Brian Daboll.
Analytics advocates long have espoused the merits of passing on first down, when the defense is playing more honest. For the second year in a row, the Bills led the NFL in passing percentage on first down in the first three quarters. (The fourth quarter isn’t counted because that’s when good teams run more to kill the clock).
The Bills passed 60.7% of the time on first down in the first three quarters this season. Second was Kansas City at 56.6%.
It’s no surprise that the Bills were fourth best in the NFL on first down, averaging 6.07 yards per play, behind only San Francisco, Green Bay and Tampa Bay.
RPO usage
The Bills ranked seventh in the NFL in usage of run-pass option plays, at 17.3%, according to Pro Football Focus. That was way up from last year, when the Bills used the RPO on 9% of plays and ranked 12th. The NFL average this year was 9.2%.
Kansas City was first at 20.6%, followed by Arizona, Green Bay, Miami, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. New England was last in RPO use at 1.4%. Cleveland was second last (2.1%) and Tennessee third last (2.9%).
It’s another example of the Bills trusting Allen to run the offense and use his instincts.
“No doubt,” Daboll said. “It just goes back to the evolution of the game. Even five years ago, there wasn’t a whole lot of that. A lot of high schools and colleges run those. It’s trickled up to the NFL. If you have a quarterback that can do that – and you know how to teach it – it can be used as a weapon. Any time you have an option in the play, it makes the defense defend the whole field, whether that’s inside-outside run, vertical down the field. You’re just not handing the ball off and the ball’s going to go to this one spot. Now, do you live in that world? No. But I think it’s part of your menu that you have available if your players can execute it. For us, it’s a valuable part of the menu.”
Allen has the green light. If he sees a defense soft in the middle, cheating on the pass, he’s going to hand off. If he sees a linebacker or safety cheating up vs. the run, he can pull the ball out of the running back’s belly and throw.
Among the memorable RPO completions by Allen were: the 24-yard slant to Cole Beasley that started the Bills’ TD drive late in the second quarter of the playoff at Kansas City, the 19-yard TD to Davis late in the playoff win over the Patriots, a 14-yard TD to Davis that beat a blitz in the first Pats game, and a 14-yard slant TD to Stefon Diggs at Tennessee.
Out with four wides
One significant change to the offense this season was the drop in the use of 10 personnel – the four wide-receiver set. The Bills used it 13.3% last season, second most in the NFL. Daboll used it 21% in the three playoff games this year.
This season, the use of the four wide set dropped to 7% overall, third in the NFL. But that’s deceiving. It was only 2.5% the last 11 games, after the Jacksonville loss. The league average for 10 personnel was 1.8%, according to Sharp Football.
The explanation was simple. Dawson Knox. He developed into an all-around asset at tight end, and the Bills couldn’t take him off the field. Knox played 87% of the snaps in the 17 games he played. Last year, Knox played 45% of the snaps. He ranked 15th among NFL tight ends in receiving yards and tied for second in touchdowns by tight ends.
“Yes,” Daboll said, referring to the simple explanation. “We’ve talked about this before, the tight end position is – I’m not saying it’s a dying breed but it certainly is different than it used to be, particularly at the collegiate level. Dawson was a guy who never put his hand in the ground. He was basically a big slot receiver at Ole Miss. Obviously a walk-on quarterback. To make the transition he’s made in his short time here I think speaks volumes – No. 1, to him and the work he’s put in. And No. 2, to Rob Boras, his position coach. He’s a good player for us. When you have a tight end, there’s more offense you can run. But you have to have confidence and faith in that guy, and we certainly do with Dawson.”
RB production
Bills running backs ranked 13th in the NFL with 4.29 yards per carry, which may come as a slight surprise to fans. That’s pretty good. The Bills were 25th in rushing yards by running backs at 79 a game. They were 31st in rushing attempts by running backs at 18 per game. Allen was third among quarterbacks in rushing yards with 763, which allowed the Bills to finish sixth overall in rushing yards. Allen is such a weapon in the run game, the Bills would be crazy not to use him on designed runs.
However, this is an area in which the Bills could improve next season to take some of the running pressure off Allen.
Devin Singletary averaged 8.6 carries and 42 yards the first 13 games. He averaged 17 carries a game and 71.6 yards the last six games.
Easy schedule
The Bills’ offense faced the second-easiest schedule of defenses in the NFL, based on yards allowed this year. Cincinnati had the easiest. Based on points allowed by the defense, the Bills had the sixth easiest. Cincinnati had the easiest and New England the third easiest.
What conclusions can be drawn? Part of it was the bad defenses the Bills faced were extremely bad, starting with the Jets, who were last in both categories at 30 points and 398 yards allowed. Pittsburgh finished 24th in yards allowed. However, the Bills caught the Steelers at their best, in Week 1, before they endured a slew of injuries and departures.
The Bills played six games against playoff teams. New England played just five. In 2020, the Bills played five games against playoff teams.
Extra points
The Bills closed the season on a ridiculous hot streak in the red zone, converting touchdowns on 27 of their last 35 trips inside the opposition 20. That’s a 77% success rate. San Francisco led the NFL at 66.6% for the entire season. ... The playing time leader on offense was guard Daryl Williams at 98% counting playoffs, followed by center Mitch Morse (97.4%), Allen (96.9%), tackle Dion Dawkins (91.8%) and Diggs (80.8%). Fullback Gilliam played 11% the first 15 games, 24% the last four. Receiver Isaiah McKenzie played 14% the first 12 games, 35% the last seven.