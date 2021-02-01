Offense review: Bills receiving corps put up top NFL season in 25 years

The Buffalo Bills’ wide receiving corps had a season for the decades in 2020.
The Bills led the NFL in catches by wide receivers with 312.
It was the most catches by any team’s wideout corps in 25 years, since the Atlanta Falcons had 315 in 1995, according to the sports data company Sportradar.
It is also a remarkable overhaul of the position by the Bills over the past three seasons.
In 2017, the Bills had 115 catches by wide receivers, which still is tied for the worst total by any NFL team in the past 12 years. The next year, Josh Allen’s rookie season, the Bills ranked 31st in wideout catches with 149.
The top three wideouts for Allen that year were Zay Jones, Robert Foster and Kelvin Benjamin (now retired). That trio combined for just 16 catches in 2020.
Stefon Diggs ranked No. 1 in the NFL in catches this season with 127. Cole Beasley had a career-high 82 catches and ranked No. 2 in the NFL in catches from the slot. Gabriel Davis ranked ninth among rookie receivers with 35 catches. John Brown had 33 catches and Isaiah McKenzie had 30.
“Credit Brandon and Joe Schoen and those guys for bringing in players to put around Josh that have helped him,” said Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, referring to general manager Brandon Beane and the team’s assistant general manager.
“The option routes that Beasley runs and Diggs runs is run-and-shoot stuff,” said Jim Kubiak, the former NFL QB and Western New York quarterback tutor. “You come up and find a hole and sit in it and the quarterback is waiting for you.
“You can’t do that unless you’ve got guys you trust,” Kubiak said. “You know those guys can read the defense and react to it correctly. That’s a disaster unless you have guys like Beasley and Diggs and Brown, who are smart.”
The Bills’ wideout catch total was the sixth most ever, according to Sportradar. The five teams ahead of the Bills on the list – the 1990, ’91 and ’92 Houston Oilers and the 1994 and ’95 Falcons – all ran the run-and-shoot offense.
It’s not a coincidence. The run-and-shoot’s spread formations have been adopted at all levels of the game. The Bills operated out of the spread more than any year in their history. The Bills used either three wide receivers or four wide receivers on an NFL-leading 87.5% of their plays, according to Buffalo News charting.
Cincinnati (83%) was the only other team over 80%, according to Sharp Football.
The Bills ran 11 personnel on 72.8% of their plays. They ran 10 personnel (one back, no tight ends, four wideouts) on 13.3%, second most to only Arizona. They ran 20 personnel (two backs, no tight end, three wide receivers) on 7.8%.
The NFL averages for each were: 11 personnel, 59.5%; 10 personnel, 2.1%; and 20 personnel 0.7%.
Nowhere arguably was Allen’s hard work in the offseason more obvious than in his deep accuracy.
And with such a strong corps of wideouts, the Bills played aggressive through the air. On first down in the first three quarters, the Bills passed 65% of the time, most in the NFL, according to Sharp Football. Kansas City was second at 60%.
“It’s so much fun,” Beasley said of Daboll’s approach. “It also establishes a mentality throughout your whole team, as well. You know you’re going to be aggressive. His mindset travels through our mind as well. At this point, if we’re not aggressive, we’d probably be upset about it. It comes down to having confidence in who you have on the team. When you have confidence in your players, you can be aggressive. ... That gives us the ability to play relaxed and play free and play with confidence.”
Here’s more analytics-based data of some of the key trends for the Bills’ offense in 2020:
Room to improve. Obviously, talent dictates personnel usage. The receivers were better pass-game weapons than the tight ends and the backs.
The Bills ranked 31st in completions to tight ends with 46, and 25th in passes to running backs with 68. The NFL averages per team were 76 catches by tight ends and 79 by running backs.
The Bills’ use of two-tight-end sets (12 personnel) was way down. The Bills ran two TEs on 7.8% of plays, down from 20.4% in 2019 and well below the league average of 20%.
Improving at tight end and using two-TE sets a bit more figures to be a goal for next season.
Schedule report. The Bills’ offense faced the 13th toughest schedule of defenses this season, based on overall yardage rankings. The Bills finished tied for second overall on offense, and their schedule was harder than seven of the other nine offenses that finished in the top 10. The difficulty of the defenses faced by the other top five offenses: Kansas City (22nd), Tennessee (30th), Minnesota (29th), Green Bay (31st).
In hindsight, the 35-32 win over the Rams was one of the most impressive showings of the season for the Bills. The Rams finished No. 1 in defense, allowing 282 yards a game. The Rams held opponents to an average of 70 yards a game under their season average, by far the best in the league.
Allen was 24 of 35 for 311 yards, with four TD passes and a rushing TD. It was the best passing day and the most points the Rams allowed all season, including the playoffs.
Third and manageable. The Bills’ offense led the NFL on third downs, converting 49.7%, which is not a surprise considering the offense was No. 2 overall in yards. The Bills ranked No. 3 in first-down success, gaining an average of 6.59 yards per play. Only Minnesota and Houston averaged more on first down. Partly as a result, the Bills faced fewer third and longs than most teams.
In 2019, the Bills ran 71 plays on third-and-10 or more. This year, they ran only 41, second fewest to the Raiders.
Allen’s completion percentage on third down (67.0) was best in the NFL, and he ranked fifth in third-down passer rating (102.1).
Run ranking. The Bills ranked 20th in rushing yards and yards per carry. The Bills tied for 17th in rushing attempts. Allen was eighth in QB rushing yards with 421.
The Bills were 25th in rushing yards by the running backs, at 1,311. You’d like the rushing ranking to be at least as good as the rushing attempts ranking, especially with a quarterback such as Allen boosting the numbers. It was a problem in the wild-card round against the Colts, who sat back in two-deep coverages, and in the first half in Kansas City, before the Chiefs starting bringing more heat. Granted, the Colts ranked No. 2 vs. the run. To Daboll’s credit, he compensated by calling more designed runs for Allen, who led the team that day with 54 rushing yards. Against the Chiefs, the Bills’ backs averaged 3.8 yards a carry on eight first-half runs. Not good enough.
One would think that with the Bills’ passing success, there would have been a better yards-per-carry average by the backs. Improving the run blocking and the running is on the to-do list for 2021.