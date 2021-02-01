Offense review: Bills receiving corps put up top NFL season in 25 years

The NFL averages for each were: 11 personnel, 59.5%; 10 personnel, 2.1%; and 20 personnel 0.7%.

+2 Analysis: Charts show how Josh Allen improved deep, middle, short Nowhere arguably was Allen’s hard work in the offseason more obvious than in his deep accuracy.

And with such a strong corps of wideouts, the Bills played aggressive through the air. On first down in the first three quarters, the Bills passed 65% of the time, most in the NFL, according to Sharp Football. Kansas City was second at 60%.

“It’s so much fun,” Beasley said of Daboll’s approach. “It also establishes a mentality throughout your whole team, as well. You know you’re going to be aggressive. His mindset travels through our mind as well. At this point, if we’re not aggressive, we’d probably be upset about it. It comes down to having confidence in who you have on the team. When you have confidence in your players, you can be aggressive. ... That gives us the ability to play relaxed and play free and play with confidence.”

Here’s more analytics-based data of some of the key trends for the Bills’ offense in 2020:

Room to improve. Obviously, talent dictates personnel usage. The receivers were better pass-game weapons than the tight ends and the backs.

The Bills ranked 31st in completions to tight ends with 46, and 25th in passes to running backs with 68. The NFL averages per team were 76 catches by tight ends and 79 by running backs.