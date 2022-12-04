Odell Beckham Jr. to Von Miller on trip to Bills: 'It was a good visit'

With the Buffalo Bills off this weekend, Von Miller had some extra time to check in with teammates, fans and friends around the league. On Sunday, that included catching up with his friend and free agent Odell Beckham Jr.

On a Twitch stream, after a number of giveaways to fans, Miller FaceTimed a few friends, including Beckham. The wide receiver is in the middle of visiting teams, having met with the New York Giants and the Bills, and with the Dallas Cowboys up next. Over FaceTime, Miller relayed the slew of comments that asked Beckham about his visit to Buffalo.

"I had the wings, the lemon pepper was good," Beckham told Miller. "Everything was good, bro. It was a good visit."

Beckham’s visit to the Bills was officially listed on the league’s daily transaction wire Saturday.

The call was short, with Miller calling it "just a random OBJ appreciation moment," but Beckham made it clear he was happy to answer.

"You know, you see Von call, I'm always gonna answer the phone," Beckham said.

Miller also FaceTimed teammates Josh Allen, Jordan Phillips and Tre'Davious White during the stream.

Beckham joined the Los Angeles Rams last season just 10 days after Miller did, and the two won a Super Bowl together. Miller has been the most vocal about the Bills adding Beckham, but as the decision gets closer, other players had been asked. After the win over the Patriots in New England on Thursday night, Allen was asked what his role may be in recruiting the wide receiver.

“We’ll see,” Allen said, before dropping his traditional, “Go Bills.”

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, the team's leading receiver, believes there's room in the offense for a player like Beckham.

“I'm gonna try my hardest,” Diggs said on recruiting Beckham. “He's a hell of a player, definitely adds to our offense as far as like weapon wise. He’s a hell of a guy. We got some guys that make a lot of plays right now too, so, I can always say it’s never too many weapons, but I'm gonna try my hardest. We’ll see. He's jumping around, so I gotta put the bug in his ear.”