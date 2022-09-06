Odell Beckham Jr. jokes about joining winner of Bills-Rams opener

The Los Angeles Rams have kept a locker available for Odell Beckham Jr. in their locker room, just in case he wants to sign with them after his recovery from knee surgery.
Former Rams teammate Von Miller and Beckham have been flirting on social media with Miller attempting to lure OBJ to the Bills.
Beckham “half” jokingly has decided how to choose between them: Winner in Thursday night’s opener gets him.
Whoever wins Thursday !!!!! 😈 😭 😉can’t wait … to all the boys goin into the season! May God bless u wit peace of mind and physical strength to endure the season. God watch over all my brothers this year let them shine and stay healthy !! LUV— Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) September 6, 2022
Beckham is obviously kidding, but in a subsequent tweet he noted that he thinks the Bills and Rams could be facing off at the end of the season.
September 6, 2022
Beckham caught 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight games for the Rams in the regular season last year, then added 21 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns in Los Angeles’ four postseason victories, culminating with a victory in Super Bowl LVI in their home stadium.
In that game, Beckham finished with two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown before suffering a torn ACL in his left knee in the second quarter. That injury means he likely won’t be able to return to play until November at the earliest – after he turns 30 on Nov. 5 of this year.
"He’s trying to work himself to get back healthy, but the door is open for him to come to the Buffalo Bills," Miller told Pat McAfee last month. "I know Odell loves to win. Everybody loves to win. We’ve got a winning team. Him really being here would just put the icing on the cake and put us over the top.”