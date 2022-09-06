Odell Beckham Jr. jokes about joining winner of Bills-Rams opener

In that game, Beckham finished with two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown before suffering a torn ACL in his left knee in the second quarter. That injury means he likely won’t be able to return to play until November at the earliest – after he turns 30 on Nov. 5 of this year.

"He’s trying to work himself to get back healthy, but the door is open for him to come to the Buffalo Bills," Miller told Pat McAfee last month. "I know Odell loves to win. Everybody loves to win. We’ve got a winning team. Him really being here would just put the icing on the cake and put us over the top.”