Odds of a Bills-Rams meeting in NFL Kickoff Game get even better

The odds the Buffalo Bills will meet the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL Kickoff Game to open the season got even better Tuesday.

The NFL announced the Denver Broncos will visit the Super Bowl champion Rams for a Christmas Day game. The Broncos, with newly acquired star quarterback Russell Wilson, were viewed as one of the attractive options for the NFL Kickoff Game.

With the Broncos out of the equation, it would appear the best options to visit the Rams for the season-opening game are Buffalo, San Francisco, Las Vegas and Dallas. The other teams on the Rams’ home schedule are Arizona, Carolina, Atlanta and Seattle. It’s hard to see any of those having enough marquee power for the season opener.

Dallas would seem to be the least likely of the remaining four because the Cowboys played in the NFL Kickoff Game last season, visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

San Francisco would be an attractive option because the 49ers lost in the NFC Championship Game to the Rams, 20-17, in January. The Rams tried to keep 49ers fans out of SoFi Stadium for the championship game by changing their ticket policy, but a mass of 49ers fans filling the stadium in Los Angeles might not look good on television.

The Raiders could be viewed as an attractive option because they made the playoffs last season and made one of the big moves of the offseason in trading for Green Bay wide receiver Davante Adams.

However, the Bills will enter the season with better odds than the Raiders to win the Super Bowl and made the blockbuster signing of edge rusher Von Miller, who helped the Rams win the Super Bowl.

The full NFL schedule will be released at 8 p.m. Thursday. Fox is announcing a game on the schedule Wednesday morning. NBC is announcing a game during the "Today" show Thursday morning. That could be the teams in the NFL Kickoff Game.

Here’s how we handicap the NFL Kickoff Game: Bills – 70% chance; 49ers – 25% chance; Raiders – 5% chance.

