Another premier NFL running back is rumored to be on the move, and once again, the Buffalo Bills have the best odds of becoming his new employer.

During the 2022 season, the Bills were the favorites to land former Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey in a trade. That, of course, didn’t happen, as McCaffrey was ultimately dealt from Carolina to San Francisco.

Now, with the start of the 2023 league year coming next week, the Bills are once again the favorites to land an All-Pro running back – the Tennessee Titans’ Derrick Henry. According to odds released Tuesday by BetOnline, the Bills are 3/1 favorites to acquire Henry, should he play for a team other than Tennessee next season. That’s just ahead of Miami (4/1), the New York Giants (5/1), Baltimore (6/1) and New Orleans (7/1).

Henry, 29, is entering his eighth NFL season. In 2022, he ran for 1,538 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns on 349 attempts (4.4 yards per carry) in a one-dimensional Tennessee offense. Since entering the NFL as a second-round draft pick out of Alabama by the Titans in 2016, Henry leads the league with 8,335 rushing yards in the regular season. He’s a three-time Pro Bowl selection who in 2020 won the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year award after he rushed for 2,027 yards on 378 carries – becoming just the eighth player in league history to top 2,000 rushing yards in a single season.

Henry, is an undeniably great talent, but does he make sense for the Bills? There are some complicating factors.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

No. 1 is his contract. Henry is due a $10.5 million base salary in 2023, which is the final year of his deal. Any team acquiring him in a trade would be on the hook for that amount against the 2023 salary cap, unless it worked out a contract extension that lowered that amount. The Bills are currently over the 2023 salary cap, and have significant work to do to just get under the cap. Taking on a contract such as Henry’s without significantly reworking it might not even be possible.

No. 2 is age. It’s generally bad business in the NFL to pay big money to running backs nearing 30. Even if Henry is a genetic freak, which he is, there is a very real concern about the significant mileage on his NFL odometer.

No. 3 is the Titans’ requested return. With just six scheduled picks, the Bills don’t have a lot of draft capital to work with, so if that’s what Tennessee is looking for in return, the two teams might not be ideal trade partners. There is also the question of whether the Titans – who have developed into a decent rival of the Bills given how much the two teams have played each other in recent years – would even want to trade Henry within the AFC generally, and to Buffalo specifically. For what it’s worth, Henry has played five games against the Bills in the regular season. Outside of Tennessee’s divisional opponents, that’s the most games he’s played against any other team. He’s made those games count, too, rushing for 359 yards and seven touchdowns on 83 carries. In 2021, he torched the Bills for 143 yards and three touchdowns during a 34-31 Tennessee win.

No. 4 may be a general lack of interest. According to longtime NFL writer Mike Silver of Bally Sports – who was first to report last week at the NFL scouting combine that Henry was being shopped by Tennessee – the Bills are not expected to pursue Henry. “I do not expect the Bills to make a run at Henry,” Silver tweeted.

Of course, things can always change, and we’ve seen a recent increase in big trades being made across the NFL. A couple of weeks back, a photo posted to Instagram from Von Miller showed the Bills’ star edge rusher with Henry and was accompanied by the eyeballs and standing buffalo emojis. That was enough to fire up the offseason rumor mill. Miller, however, seems to know just about everyone in the NFL, so it’s not particularly surprising he would work out with Henry.

Nevertheless, the Bills do have a potential need at the position if Devin Singletary departs as a free agent. James Cook and Nyheim Hines are under contract for 2023, but Hines is a potential cap casualty and Henry is in an entirely different stratosphere as a player.

The Bills are firmly within their window of contention for a Super Bowl title with quarterback Josh Allen at the helm, so it’s not a surprise they continue to find themselves at the top of these kinds of lists. It is fun to imagine what an offense featuring Allen, Henry and Stefon Diggs might look like, but the realities of the salary cap and where Henry is at in his career makes this feel like a bad bet.