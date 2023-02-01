O'Cyrus Torrence's country strength could fit Bills' offensive line needs

MOBILE, Ala. – University of Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence hails from Greensburg, La., a town he affectionately calls “the middle of nowhere.”

It’s a population of 700, about 90 miles north of New Orleans.

“It’s a town where everybody knows everybody,” Torrence said Wednesday at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. “You go to the grocery store and you’ll definitely see someone you know. No stoplights. It’s a stop-sign town. No McDonald's. We’ve got two gas stations, a school and a courthouse. It’s family oriented. Almost everybody there is kin to one another in some type of way. It’s a good, peaceful town. I don’t want to say in the middle of nowhere, but that’s kind of the best way to explain it.”

Torrence soon will be making the adjustment to bright lights and a big city.

The 23-year-old is looking like the top guard available in the NFL draft this spring, and he could be a candidate for the Buffalo Bills with the 29th overall pick.

Torrence, at 6-foot-5 and 337 pounds, is 100% country and the definition of country strong.

As a newborn, Torrence was a 10-pounder. He was 6-foot-1 and 400 pounds as an eighth-grader before he hit a growth spurt in ninth and 10th grade and thinned out to his high school and college playing weight of 347.

His hands measure 11¼ inches, the largest of any lineman at the Senior Bowl. His wingspan is 84 inches, third longest of the 23 linemen in Mobile.

His nickname is “Cybo.”

“Cybo has been with me since I was a kid; my mom used to call me ‘Cyborg’ from the Teen Titans because I was a big kid,” Torrence said, referring to the popular Cartoon Network series. “It kind of stuck. My brothers cut it to Cybo.”

The Bills could use a little more power on the offensive line, and they could use someone with elite traits to match up with the superstar defensive tackles in the AFC East. There is Quinnen Williams of the New York Jets, Christian Wilkins of the Miami Dolphins and Christian Barmore of the New England Patriots. All three were first-round picks.

Analysis: Bills' vulnerability vs. blitz put sour end on Josh Allen's big season As the Bills found out in their playoff loss to the Bengals, there was a limit to Allen’s success under pressure. When blitzed, Allen still produced big numbers, a ton of yards and touchdowns. But he was not an efficient quarterback overall when the defense brought extra rushers.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“He has big hands, he has long arms, he engulfs you,” said Rochester native Paul Alexander, who coached the Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive line for 24 years and now tutors elite pro prospects. “He’s got explosiveness and quickness. I think he’d be a great pick for the Buffalo Bills where they’re picking, because that’s about where he’s going to go.”

Alexander has consulted with Torrence for the past year.

Torrence did not give up a sack in his college career. He spent his first three years at the University of Louisiana, where he started 35 games and made first-team All-Sun Belt in 2021.

Louisiana’s coach, Billy Napier, became Florida’s head coach a year ago. One of Napier’s first moves was to bring Torrence with him to the Southeastern Conference. Napier also brought offensive line coach Rob Sale, who had coached that position at Louisiana from 2018 to 2020. Three of Sale’s Louisiana linemen have been drafted in the past three years – Miami’s Robert Hunt, Pittsburgh’s Kevin Dotson and the Jets’ Max Mitchell.

So Torrence had an easy scheme transition to Florida and he made the jump in class look easy. He had the highest run-blocking grade of any guard in the country from Pro Football Focus in 2022.

“Coming in, I was familiar with the offense and I was able to hit the ground running,” Torrence said. “The looks I got in practice helped me build confidence for the season.”

Torrence said playing in the SEC made him better.

“I feel like I improved my technique, not being able to strong-arm as many people as I would have been in the Sun Belt,” he said. “I was having to be more technical with my footwork and my hand placement. Staying low after contact, small things you might not think about, I had to fine tune, and that helped me out a lot.”

He also worked more on his pass protection at Florida.

“Run blocking I’ve always been used to,” Torrence said. “In high school, all I remember doing is run blocking. We didn’t throw it too much. Coming to UL, we passed but we were never too heavy on passing. At Florida, we got in a lot of games where we had to throw it because we were down. Those reps I got in the games, and in two-minute situations, helped me out a lot. ... I got a lot more experience looking out for defensive games because I saw a lot of stunts I hadn’t seen earlier in my career.”

At his size, will Torrence have enough lateral quickness to deal with elite, 3-technique defensive tackles?

Alexander is confident.

“In a small box, he’s really quick, which is all you need,” Alexander said. “He’s probably not going to be on the punt-cover team. But in the offensive line box, he’s incredibly quick. He has foot quickness, hand quickness, he has quick-twitch muscle fiber galore.”

Torrence looked good through the first two days of practice at the Senior Bowl. He stymied Alabama defensive tackles D.J. Dale and Byron Young and Mississippi State’s Cameron Young in one-on-one work.