Observations: With Josh Allen at the helm, anything seems possible for this Bills team

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Buffalo Bills learned Thursday night who their toughest opponent of the season just might be.

Themselves.

The Bills were flat-out better than the defending Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams in the NFL season opener. In front of a SoFi Stadium crowd of 73,846 filled with a sea of red, white and blue Bills Mafia members, the “road” team came out blazing.

New offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey called a gem of a first drive, which covered 75 yards over nine plays and took 5:04 off the clock. The drive ended with a 26-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to Gabe Davis on a perfectly executed third-and-1 play. Allen took the snap and rolled to his right, getting the Rams’ defense to bite on the threat of a run. Davis was then wide open, and when he scored, SoFi Stadium sounded every bit like Highmark Stadium.

The stats said the Bills dominated this game. Buffalo outgained the Rams, 413-243. Buffalo's average gain was 7.1 yards. The Rams were at 3.7. The Bills converted 9 of 10 third downs.

The eyeball test said this was a mismatch. The Bills seemingly moved the ball at will at times on offense, and their rebuilt defensive line terrorized Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

So, why was their 31-10 win ulcer-inducing early?

The Bills tried their best in the first half to beat themselves. Turnovers and a costly penalty were the only things keeping the Rams in the game.

Allen was intercepted twice in the first half. The first of those wasn’t on the quarterback, as a perfect throw to Isaiah McKenzie went in and out of the receiver’s hands and right to Rams linebacker Ernest Jones.

In between interceptions, James Cook had a forgettable debut. The Bills’ rookie running back lost a fumble on his only carry of the first half. Not surprisingly, Cook – the team’s second-round pick – didn’t get another touch in the first half. Bills coach Sean McDermott doesn’t have a lot of patience for turnovers.

On the second Allen interception, the quarterback was looking for veteran receiver Jamison Crowder, but his throw was late, allowing Los Angeles cornerback Troy Hill to jump the route.

All those miscues, and the Bills still went into halftime tied, 10-10, thanks to some strong defensive play.

In the second half, Allen took over. He converted a third-and-7 play with an 8-yard run that ended with a stiff arm of Rams safety Nick Scott that will make every end-of-season highlight film. Four plays later, Allen found Isaiah McKenzie open for a 7-yard touchdown pass to put the Bills back on top, and the team never looked back.

On the next drive, Allen led the offense 89 yards down the field for a touchdown. He punctuated the drive with a 4-yard rushing touchdown. Nobody open on the play? No problem, Allen just did it himself.

Not content with just a two-touchdown lead, the Bills really stepped on the Rams’ throats on their next drive. Allen scrambled out of trouble and launched a 53-yard bomb to Stefon Diggs, who beat Rams All-Pro receiver Jalen Ramsey on the play. Diggs tumbled over the goal line, got up and immediately let Ramsey know exactly what he had just done.

At that point, the Bills were punking the defending Super Bowl champions on their home field.

The scary part is, this wasn’t the Bills’ best. The four turnovers – running back Zack Moss lost a fumble late – will drive McDermott nuts.

With Allen, though, anything seems possible for this team. One final note to Dorsey, though – Allen took way too many hits Thursday. That’s got to improve going forward.

2. Devin Singletary picks up where he left off. The Bills’ starting running back ended the 2021 season on a strong note. He showed no signs of slowing down Thursday, rushing eight times for 48 yards and adding two catches for 14 yards. On the Bills’ opening touchdown drive of the third quarter, Singletary had rushing gains of 12 and 13 yards and an 8-yard reception. Allen ended up as the Bills’ leading rusher with 57 yards on nine carries, but as a team, the Bills gained 121 yards on 25 carries. The Bills don’t need to be the best rushing team in the league, but the threat of a rush can make this offense even more dominant.

3. Spencer Brown is all the way back. The Bills’ second-year right tackle underwent back surgery in the offseason, and the recovery process was at times slow. Brown was behind veteran David Quessenberry for much of training camp, but said during the week that he was ready for an expanded role.

“I feel good. The training staff here helped me out a lot,” Brown said. “Being with them, I got a lot of good treatment. They eased me in well and in the right way, so now just feeling good and looking forward to it.”

Brown got the start against the Rams and appeared to hold up well. He said he was frustrated at times with the pace of his recovery, but that his surgeon told him he was ahead of schedule.

“Body feels good one day, you work it, and it feels better the next,” he said. “Obviously, just talking to the trainers, that meant a lot to know, 'hey this is what's going to happen when this happens.' I knew a lot of the stuff that was coming, and all the things I'm feeling right now are right on point with what they're saying.”

4. There was a mild surprise at cornerback. It was sixth-round draft pick Christian Benford, and not first-round pick Kaiir Elam, who was lined up with the starters for the first defensive series. It was clear earlier in the week that was at least a possibility, after defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said, “we're still going through the process with them. They both had good training camps for us. We'll mix it up in the ballgame and see how things are going as the game goes on.”

Benford was in for the first two defensive series. The Bills, though, went to Elam for the next two series, in what looked to be a rotation between the two rookies.

5. Dane Jackson started the pick parade. With Tre’Davious White on the physically-unable-to-perform list to start the season, Jackson is the Bills’ No. 1 cornerback. He turned in a big play in the second quarter when he intercepted Stafford on a ball intended for Rams tight end Tyler Higbee.

That started a run of interceptions that continued in the second half. Safety Jordan Poyer intercepted Stafford when a slightly-high pass bounced off the hands of receiver Cooper Kupp and right to Poyer. In the fourth quarter, defensive end Boogie Basham tipped Stafford’s pass in the air and came down with the interception himself.

6. Sam Martin made his Bills debut ... sort of. The team’s new punter wasn’t called on to do his primary job, but did take the field as a holder for kicker Tyler Bass. In each instance, the operation was clean, as Bass made an extra point in the first quarter and a 41-yard field goal in the second quarter, followed by three successful extra points in the second half.

Martin got just three practices in with the Bills after being signed following the release of rookie punter Matt Araiza.

“I would say the three days that we've had were as good as they could have possibly been,” long snapper Reid Ferguson said of Martin. “He's a vet. He's been around the block. He's played with a lot of great players. He brings a lot of experience, giving me tips. Being comfortable with me up there, but also going into his 10th year, that allows T-Bass to trust him way more than if we had brought another rookie in here. ... He's been a true professional across the board. We've had three great days of practice, so it's been about as good as it could be.”

7. Ed Oliver gave Bills fans a scare. The fourth-year defensive tackle suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter, but the team announced he was probable to return to the game. He did so in the third quarter.

Fullback Reggie Gilliam and left guard Rodger Saffold were also hurt in the second half, but both of them were able to return to the game.

8. Shaq Lawson, Khalil Shakir sit. Lawson, the veteran defensive end, and Shakir, a rookie wide receiver, headlined the list of the Bills’ healthy inactives. They were joined by cornerback Cam Lewis.

With Shakir out, veteran receiver Jamison Crowder was the team’s punt returner. He had a solid, 21-yard return in the first half. Crowder also contributed as a receiver, making three catches for 28 yards.

Quintin Morris and Tommy Doyle were also out because of injuries. Morris was questionable for the game on the final injury report, but was not able to practice all week due to a hamstring injury. Without him, the Bills used Tommy Sweeney as the No. 2 tight end behind starter Dawson Knox. Doyle is dealing with a foot injury.