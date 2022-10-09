Observations: With Gabe Davis back, Bills' explosive offense returns in rout of Pittsburgh

It’s amazing what a healthy Gabe Davis means to the Buffalo Bills’ offense.

After watching Sunday’s first-half bludgeoning of the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium, that was one of the immediate takeaways. Davis played a huge part in what ended as a 38-3 win, catching three passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns.

He got things started early, catching a 98-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen on the game’s third play from scrimmage. That matched the franchise record for longest touchdown pass in team history, tying the mark set by Ryan Fitpatrick and Terrell Owens against Jacksonville on Nov. 22, 2009. On the play, Davis got between Steelers defensive backs Levi Wallace and Tre Norwood. He made the catch at the Bills’ 40-yard line, then raced the remaining 60 yards to the end zone. In the process, he erased any lingering concerns about the ankle injury that has bothered him going back to Week 2. According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, Davis covered 104.1 yards from snap to score, the most in the NFL on any reception this season.

The play was the longest in the NFL this season. The last 98-yard touchdown pass in the NFL happened in 2011, thrown by Eli Manning to Victor Cruz for the New York Giants against the New York Jets. There have been 12 99-yard passing touchdowns, and this was the 10th 98-yard TD. It also was the longest scrimmage touchdown in the first 90 seconds of a game in NFL history.

Davis, though, was just getting started. His next touchdown will be tough to beat as the best play of the Bills’ season.

Davis got behind Steelers star Minkah Fitzpatrick, then extended his right arm to pull in the pass from Allen. As he tried to secure the ball, Fitzpatrick got back into the play and was in position to take the ball away for an interception. Instead, Davis used grown-man strength to rip the ball out of Fitzpatrick’s arms for a 62-yard touchdown.

Ball game.

Davis became just the fifth NFL player since the 2000 season with at least two touchdown catches of 60-plus yards in the same game.

When he’s healthy, Davis gives the Bills’ offense an explosive element that it appeared to lack in Weeks 3 and 4. According to NextGen Stats, Davis leads the NFL on post routes in yards (444) and touchdowns (5) since 2021, including the playoffs.

2. The defense set a record. The Steelers missed a 45-yard field goal on the final play of the third quarter. In so doing, the Bills became the first team since the Minnesota Vikings in 2016 to hold their opponent scoreless in the third quarter in the first five games of the season.

With that scoreless quarter from Pittsburgh, the Bills are now the first NFL team to allow zero third quarter points through five games since Minnesota in 2016.

The Bills have allowed just seven points in the second half on the season.

3. A career first for Isaiah Hodgins. Signed to the 53-man roster Saturday, Hodgins made his first career reception in the first half, getting open down the right sideline for a 26-yard gain. Hodgins was active, in part, because the Bills were without Isaiah McKenzie, who missed the game because of the concussion he suffered last week against Baltimore. Receiver Jake Kumerow is also still out because of an ankle injury.

4. A career first for James Cook. The Bills’ rookie running back scored the first touchdown of his career in the fourth quarter, rushing in from 24 yards out. With that score, Cook broke a streak of the Bills’ first 16 offensive touchdowns this season coming from either an Allen pass or Allen run. Cook’s touchdown capped a two-play, 65-yard drive – the Bills’ fourth touchdown drive of the game that consisted of three plays or less.

5. Tremaine Edmunds sits out. The linebacker was questionable on the final injury report, but did not practice all week because of a hamstring injury suffered last week against Baltimore. Tyrel Dodson got the start in Edmunds’ place and recorded a sack of Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett in the third quarter.

The Bills previously ruled out safety Jordan Poyer (ribs), tight end Dawson Knox (foot, hamstring) and rookie cornerback Christian Benford (hand). With Poyer out, Jaquan Johnson got the start at safety.

6. Jordan Phillips, Ed Oliver return. The Bills got both defensive tackles back in the lineup against Pittsburgh. Oliver had missed the previous three games because of an ankle injury suffered in the season opener against the Rams, while Phillips sat out the last two games because of a hamstring injury suffered in Week 2. Phillips went down in the first half and was looked at by trainers. The team announced it as a hamstring injury and said he was questionable to return, which he ultimately did.

7. Almost a career first for Quintin Morris. The Bills’ tight end came just short of crossing the goal line in the third quarter for his first career touchdown, but before he could get in, the ball was knocked away from him by Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward. The fumble was recovered by Pittsburgh defensive back Josh Jackson. Morris did finish with three catches for 39 yards in an increased role because Knox was out.

8. Von Miller matches Greg Rousseau. Miller gave Bills fans a collective heart attack in the first half when he was looked at by trainers, who stretched his right leg out. Miller, though, was dealing with a cramp, and was able to run off the field. It was quickly announced he was cleared to return to the game. Later, Miller made his fourth sack of the season, tying Rousseau for the team lead.

9. Taron Johnson was hurt late. The Bills’ cornerback suffered an undisclosed injury in the second half and was replaced by Siran Neal. For a secondary already dealing with numerous injuries, the team will have to cross its fingers that Johnson isn’t seriously hurt.

10. A.J. Epenesa got disqualified late. Epenesa, who made a sack of Pickett in the fourth quarter, got kicked out of the game with one minute remaining after making contact with an official.