The Buffalo Bills were able to enjoy their flight home Sunday night by celebrating a big victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

It took safety Jordan Poyer much longer to get back to Western New York. In fact, by Monday afternoon, he still wasn’t here.

Poyer was not cleared to fly with the team because he’s dealing with pneumothorax – a collapsed lung – and the air pressure changes in flight could have impacted the injury. He’s also dealing with a cracked rib, which he suffered on a play that he intercepted Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to help set up a Week 4 victory.

The trip is about 15 hours each way.

“What level of commitment for him to drive out there,” coach Sean McDermott said Monday afternoon. “He's currently on his way back with his family. Just that level of dedication and commitment, I think, goes a long way on our team, and he's not the only one. We've got a lot of guys, I think, that would do that as well. So my hat goes off to Jordan in this case.”

There has been some question on social media about how Poyer could be cleared to play in an NFL game, but not for a flight.

“I trust our medical staff in their communication with Jordan in this case and I know our docs were heavily involved,” McDermott said. “I'll just leave it at that.”

Speaking on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Monday as the van approached Fort Wayne, Ind., Poyer said his injury continues to heal.

“I was listening to the doctors,” he said. “They told me probably about Monday that I probably wasn’t going to be able to fly. I was really shocked about it. We just started figuring out the drive. I knew probably Tuesday or Wednesday that I was going to have to drive.”

Upon Further Review: Dawson Knox's go-ahead touchdown provides feel-good moment With 64 seconds left in regulation Sunday, Knox had a 14-yard touchdown reception that provided the go-ahead points in the Bills’ 24-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bills made sure he did so in comfort, renting a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van that could accommodate Poyer along with his wife, Rachel, and their daughter. The family left for Kansas City after practice Friday.

“We just turned it into a family trip,” Poyer told McAfee. “I ain’t going to lie. It was tough, man. You get in such a routine for away games. You get off the plane. You do this. You do that. We left Friday after practice. We drove to Indianapolis. We stayed the night there. It was seven hours. We woke up Saturday morning and drove to Kansas City. It was another seven hours. It was just a different kind of routine. It was more mentally challenging than anything …

"I had my boys around me and my boys supported me. We were rocking, so it was easy to get ready for the game, man. It’s a lot better when you’re driving back with a ‘W,’ I can tell you that right now.”

Poyer also went into more detail on exactly what type of injuries he’s dealing with.

“It’s a lung contusion. I got a cracked rib and a lung contusion basically,” he said. “This air pocket builds up in the lung and it’s not safe to fly because of the air pressure. Once they told me I was greenlighted – that I was going to be able to play – I didn’t ask any questions. I was all for (driving). I just couldn’t wait to get out here and play this game and be a part of this victory.”

Here are four more observations from McDermott’s Monday news conference.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

1. The rivalry between the Bills and Chiefs is good for the NFL. During Sunday’s game, McDermott said one of the veteran officials came over to him during a timeout.

“He said, ‘Hey, this is unbelievable. This is a heavyweight fight,’ ” McDermott said. “For an official to say that, a veteran official at that, you just know that it’s an awareness around the NFL and a respect across the two teams that were involved. So, it’s a healthy environment for us to be in. We’ve built this and got this to a spot where we’re hopefully we’re going to be able to sustain it. I’m very thankful to be around it. It doesn’t happen everywhere.”

McDermott said his phone was filled with text message from fellow coaches after the game, as well as fans who appreciated the quality of play.

“I think that’s what you do -- you respect,” he said. “We’ll get a chance to watch this weekend, maybe, some other teams play more than we do normally. You respect when the game is played the right way and at a high level. That’s what you’re shooting for every week.”

Ryan O'Halloran: The Bills signed Von Miller to beat Kansas City, and The Closer delivered in win Atop the AFC with a 5-1 record entering their bye, the Bills' Von Miller is proving to be worth the investment … and then some, Ryan O'Halloran writes.

The Bills’ 5-1 start has come with four of the six games being played on the road. The Bills own head-to-head tiebreakers over the three teams currently behind them in the AFC standings (Kansas City, Tennessee and Baltimore).

Analytics website Football Outsiders has the Bills ranked No. 1 in both offensive and defensive “DVOA,” which stands for defense-adjusted value over average and takes every NFL play and compares a team’s performance to a league baseline based on situation. According to Football Outsiders founder Aaron Schatz, no team has been No. 1 in both offensive and defensive DVOA through six weeks since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2003. Only the 2001 Rams and 1987 49ers finished the season ranked No. 1 in both categories.

2. The coach did not have an update on Spencer Brown. The Bills’ second-year right tackle left Sunday’s win in the second quarter with an ankle injury.

“I don’t know anything further at this point,” McDermott said. “We’ll just take it one day at a time right now.”

The only other injury McDermott mentioned coming out of the game was to Taiwan Jones, who is dealing with a hamstring injury.

“All in all, we came out fairly well,” the coach said.

The bye week will be good for the Bills to use to get healthy. As for their coach, he doesn’t have big plans for his time off.

“I live a boring life,” McDermott said. “I'm staying in Buffalo.”

3. The head coach was in no mood to talk about the officiating. Both teams Sunday had legitimate gripes, both on calls made – and not made – for and against them. One play that has gotten plenty of attention is Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones’ sack of Bills quarterback Josh Allen midway through the fourth quarter. Jones undeniably made a tripping motion to bring down Allen, but it went uncalled by referee Brad Allen.

“Yeah, that's not for me to talk about,” McDermott said. “I really don't want to go there. I understand what you saw and what I saw. Outside of that, it's not healthy for my pocketbook to go there. I'll say that right now. So, you know, the refs have a tough job, right? They're doing the best they can.”

4. The decision to sit Zack Moss wasn’t an easy one. The Bills’ third-year running back was a healthy inactive for the first time this season. Moss has 17 carries for 91 yards on the season.

“Those are those are tough decisions, for sure,” McDermott said of sitting Moss, as well as the other players who were healthy inactives. “We try and communicate the truth in those situations to those players, especially the ones that are not hurt in this case, that are healthy scratches, right? So, Zack’s played really good football to this point. It's nothing he hasn't done, it's more of wanting from a game-plan standpoint No. 1.”

McDermott also said the Bills wanted some insurance at tight end in the event Dawson Knox wasn’t able to make it through the game. Knox had missed the Week 5 win over Pittsburgh because of foot and hamstring injuries. That meant both Tommy Sweeney and Quintin Morris were active at the position.