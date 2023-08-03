PITTSFORD – There were referees at training camp for the first time this season, and with their arrival, the critiquing of calls was already getting started by Buffalo Bills players.

Cornerbacks Dane Jackson and Kaiir Elam each intercepted Josh Allen passes during team drills Thursday. Allen took umbrage with the latter before giving Elam his props.

“Yeah, the refs didn't throw a flag on that one,” Allen said. “No, he jumped the slant route and got inside there and made a good play.”

Allen perhaps was looking for a holding call on Elam. On fourth-and-long during 11-on-11, Allen targeted wide receiver Trent Sherfield, but Elam made the pickoff. The play before, Allen threw incomplete for Gabe Davis with Elam in coverage. Throughout that stretch, during which Elam paired with Tre’Davious White at cornerback, Elam was chirping at opposing receivers a bit more often than usual.

Not long before, Allen had thrown an interception to Jackson, looking for Davis on that play. Still, Davis had a solid Thursday.

Elsewhere on the defense, Terrel Bernard got the start at middle linebacker, as head coach Sean McDermott indicated that training camp battle may have narrowed.

While Baylon Spector did get the first team reps during the third practice of camp, he has not rotated back in to start since. McDermott indicated that he wanted to get more of a look at Bernard and at Tyrel Dodson.

“Really just trying to give reps, Baylon’s doing a good job, and I think just trying to see a little bit more of those two guys working,” McDermott said.

Later on, when clarifying that there’s no set date for the Bills to decide on that starting role, McDermott added how mixing in younger players – at any position – can start in the spring. But now with a decision pending at middle linebacker, even players who have been in the system for a bit still may need further evaluation.

“We do know a little bit of T-Dot,” McDermott said, using Dodson as an example, “but not enough to make a decision by this point one way or the other because he hasn’t been in that starting role for an extended period of time.”

McDermott noted that rookie linebacker Dorian Williams, a third-round pick, has been working at outside linebacker, effectively taking him out of the middle linebacker competition.

“He’s been outside only, and he’s done a really good job,” McDermott said. “When you look back at the spring, we started him on the inside just to see where he was and whatnot. And so, then we moved him over towards the end of the spring, maybe the last day or two so he could get a jump start on it. And he’s done a really good job to this point.”

Here are other observations from Thursday's practice.

1. Injury updates

Wide receivers Brian Thompson (concussion) and Isaiah Coulter (knee) did not participate in practice. Defensive tackle Tim Settle was back after missing the team’s last practice on Tuesday with a groin injury.

“We’ll see how he makes it through, he’s feeling better,” McDermott said.

Cornerback Kyron Brown (groin) also was practicing, and he had a nice pass breakup in his return.

Pass rusher Von Miller (knee), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) and linebacker Tyler Matakevich (calf) remain on PUP.

Wide receiver Khalil Shakir was shaken up after a play. Allen came over to help clean off Shakir’s helmet, and athletic trainers gave the second-year receiver some treatment.

Sherfield also was a little slow to get up after he tried to reach for a ball out of the back of the end zone and came down hard, sliding onto the track. He was able to get up and returned to action.

2. Happy birthday, Marv

McDermott began his pre-practice news conference with an important shout out: birthday wishes for Marv Levy. The former Bills head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer turned “98 years young,” McDermott said.

“What a legend,” McDermott said, “In more ways than one. So, my thoughts are with him and his family and congratulations and hopefully we’ll see him soon. He’s all class as everyone knows, I think that’s a big piece of our relationship is he’s been open extremely open, extremely friendly in his approach.”

3. Orchard Park upcoming

The Bills head to Highmark Stadium on Friday for the Return of the Blue & Red practice, which starts at 5:30 p.m.

“I think it's very cool for our new guys, rookies included, to see our fans in our stadium and to feel the energy in there,” Allen said. “Bills Mafia, I know they’re salivating to get back in that stadium.”

McDermott also values the chance for players that are new to the Bills to get a slightly better sense of what game days will look like in Orchard Park.

“They’ll dress over there and then go through and just get a feel for where the training room is in there and the tubs and everything that they use,” McDermott said. “I think that’s important.”

But the practice also will bring some fine-tuning for McDermott. As he continues to see what things, operation-wise, he may need to tweak as he takes on calling the defense, he’ll use Friday as another opportunity to self-evaluate some game-day logistics before the team’s first preseason game, on Aug. 12.

“We’re going to try to run it as much like our practices out here as we have been, so there’ll be times when I’m the head coach. And there will be times where you see me out here where I’m on the sideline with the defense,” McDermott said.

While a good portion of Friday is giving players and coaches a taste of the game-day flow and continuing roster evaluations, there’s also a chance to make big plays in front of a larger and more raucous crowd.

“Honestly, that is my highlight of camp,” left tackle Dion Dawkins said Tuesday. “That is like a staple in camp. ... And the amount of fans that come out there just to see us practice is unreal.”

4. Extra points

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs had a more passionate moment, hurling a ball in safety Micah Hyde’s direction, after Diggs caught the ball on the right sideline, and Hyde got on a hand on Diggs’ back as he went out of bounds. The moment quickly passed with safety Jordan Poyer talking to Diggs after the play. … Tight end Dawson Knox had a nice touchdown over linebacker Bernard. … While backup quarterback Matt Barkley had an up and down day, he connected nicely with speedy receiver Andy Isabella. … An interesting play was ended early by defensive end A.J. Epenesa. Against the first-team offense, Epenesa got a hand in the air and a hand on the ball. “That was one of the plays they try of invite you up the field, and kind of get you up there, so they have that little path, that little area so that they can throw the ball between you and the other defensive linemen,” Epenesa said. “I was able just to put my foot in the ground, kind of stop my momentum and just read his eyes and just get a hand up and able to bat it down.”