Observations: Von Miller's injury looms large after Bills' gutty Thanksgiving Day win

DETROIT – For the second straight year during their Thanksgiving Day game, the Buffalo Bills lost a key defensive player to a knee injury.

Edge rusher Von Miller left Thursday's game against the Lions at Ford Field with 2:27 remaining in the second quarter after suffering a right knee injury. Miller was hurt rushing Lions quarterback Jared Goff on a play that ended with a 7-yard completion to Kalif Raymond.

Head coach Sean McDermott came out to check on Miller, who remained on one knee for several minutes as trainers spoke to him. After walking off the field without much assistance, Miller went into the medical tent on the Bills' sideline.

After emerging, he briefly took a seat on the Bills' bench before being carted back to the locker room. The Bills announced a short time later that Miller would not return to the game, which went into halftime with Buffalo leading, 17-14.

The Bills earned a hard-fought, 28-25 win that improved them to 8-3 on the season and 3-0 on Thanksgiving in the last four years.

Last Thanksgiving, the Bills lost cornerback Tre'Davious White for the remainder of the 2021 season when he tore his ACL on Thanksgiving against the Saints.

White returned to the Bills' lineup for the first time since that injury Thursday against Detroit.

The Bills will obviously hold their breath that the injury to Miller, who has eight sacks in his first season with the team, isn't that serious.

After Miller was hurt, the Bills were left with Boogie Basham, Shaq Lawson and Mike Love, who was called up from the practice squad Wednesday, at defensive end. Both A.J. Epenesa (ankle) and Greg Rousseau (ankle) were out of the lineup for the Bills, which led to Love’s callup. He made his first appearance for the Bills since the 2020 regular-season finale. Prior to that, Love played the last four games of the 2018 season for the Bills, so it’s been a while since he’s been in the lineup.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“Mike Love’s gonna get his shot this weekend,” defensive tackle Ed Oliver said Tuesday. “He’s just been waiting. … I’ve seen him rushing Dion (Dawkins) every day, working on his moves, working on his game every day. So, for him to finally get out there and show it on Thanksgiving, that’s a big stage for him to finally get his shot and do what he has to do. I’ve got nothing but faith in him. He’s been humble.”

2. Ryan Bates stepped in at center. Mitch Morse was unable to play because of an ankle injury suffered Sunday against Cleveland. Morse was questionable on the final injury report, but was unable to practice all week. In response, the Bills shifted usual starting right guard Ryan Bates over to center, and brought Greg Van Roten off the bench to play right guard. Bates has experience as a reserve center in the Bills’ offense.

The rest of the Bills’ starting offensive line was unchanged, with Dion Dawkins at left tackle, Rodger Saffold at left guard and Spencer Brown at right tackle.

3. Dawkins did not play in the second half. The Bills’ left tackle got rolled up on on the final play of the first half. He was announced as being questionable to return to the game with an ankle injury, but never did make it back onto the field. He was replaced in the lineup by David Quessenberry at left tackle.

Without both Morse and Dawkins, the Bills’ offensive line was in absolute shambles, leaving Allen to run for his life on seemingly every snap.

4. Stefon Diggs was not on the same page with Allen early. The Bills’ No. 1 receiver had just three catches on his first 10 targets. But the Bills kept going back to the well, throwing to Diggs often on the go-ahead touchdown drive. That culminated with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Allen to Diggs on a slant route with less than 3 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Diggs had four catches for 27 yards on the drive.

5. Third and long is becoming a major issue for the defense. Once again, the Bills struggled when the opponent had 8 yards or more, allowing several conversions in that situation.

6. Dawson Knox’s first target didn’t come until midway through the fourth quarter. A few days after setting season highs with seven catches for 70 yards, Knox was targeted just once Thursday, making a 2-yard catch in the fourth quarter. Knox did add a 15-yard reception later on the same drive on a perfect touch throw from Allen along the right sideline.

7. Tyler Bass had a crushing miss … then redeemed himself. The Bills’ kicker had been a perfect 32 for 32 on extra points this season, but missed one in the fourth quarter that would have given the Bills a 26-22 lead. Instead, the Lions were able to get a field goal to tie the game, 25-25, with 23 seconds left. That left enough time for the Bills’ offense, however, to drive into position for a 45-yard field goal from Bass that came with 2 seconds left and provided the winning points.

8. The offense started slow. The Bills have now gone six consecutive games with no points on their opening drive. Over that time, they’ve gone three-and-out four times. The Bills did turn things around on their second possession, however, as Allen led a 10-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah McKenzie. It was the first receiving touchdown since Week 4 for McKenzie, who according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats reached 19.3 mph on the play.

9. A.J. Klein got the start. The veteran linebacker, who was claimed off waivers last week from Chicago, started in place of Tremaine Edmunds, who missed his second straight game because of a groin injury. Klein made a nice tackle in run support in the first quarter, when he stopped Lions running back Jamaal Williams after just a 2-yard gain on a second-and-10 play from the Bills’ 28-yard line. Klein had a big opportunity in the fourth quarter to make a huge play, but he wasn’t able to hang onto an ill-advised throw by Jared Goff that would have been an interception that gave the Bills the ball inside Detroit territory.

10. The Bills’ other inactives were healthy. They included linebacker Baylon Spector, tight end Tommy Sweeney and safety Cam Lewis. Spector was inactive for the sixth time this season, Sweeney for the eighth time and Lewis for the third time.