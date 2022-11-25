Observations: Von Miller won't play against Patriots; outlook beyond that remains unknown

McDermott came out to check on Miller, who remained on one knee for several minutes as athletic trainers spoke to him. After walking off the field without much assistance, Miller went into the medical tent on the Bills' sideline. After emerging, he briefly took a seat on the Bills' bench before being carted back to the locker room. The Bills announced a short time later that Miller would not return to the game.

"He's a future Hall of Famer for a reason," McDermott said. "That said, we've got to move forward this week. The person or the people responsible to step in and step up have got to do the job, and that's the way it goes. It's part of the game, unfortunately. You know, injuries are a part of the game. I'm real proud of the guys and the way that they've stepped in and and they've stayed resilient through the journey. So real happy with what they've been able to do and the coaches the same way. There's been no complaining from the coaching staff or anything like that. So we're proud of what they've done as well.

McDermott said Miller will undergo more tests to get a better idea of the plan for Miller to treat the injury.

Here are four more observations from Friday's news conferences with McDermott, defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

1. There wasn't much of an update on Dion Dawkins. The Bills' left tackle injured his ankle on the last series of the first half.

"We'll see how he does this week as we move forward here one day at a time," McDermott said.

2. Defensive ends Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa are improving. After Miller was hurt against the Lions, the Bills were down to three defensive ends -- Shaq Lawson, Boogie Basham and Mike Love -- against the Lions. Therefore, getting either Rousseau or Epenesa back against the Patriots would be big.

"They're both improving one day at a time this week," McDermott said. "We'll see. I'm not going to rule it out. Also not going to say for sure they're both going to be able to play or either one of them would be able to play. We'll just take it one day at a time here."

McDermott said center Mitch Morse, who also missed Thursday's game with an ankle injury, falls into the same category.

3. Christian Benford will likely miss some time. The rookie cornerback suffered an oblique injury against the Lions and is being classified as week to week.

4. A.J. Klein did well stepping in for Tremaine Edmunds. Klein, who has been with the team for just a week, played 100% of the defensive snaps and made nine tackles, including one for a loss.

"He did a good job," McDermott said. "There are some plays I know he wants back, but I thought he made some good plays as well. For the most part, I thought he did a good job leading our defense, getting us into the right defenses and checking the defenses when it needed to be checked."

McDermott said Edmunds is also in the same category as Rousseau, Epenesa and Morse, meaning he's got a chance to play against the Patriots if he continues to improve. He has missed the last two games with ankle and heel injuries.