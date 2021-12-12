Observations: Valiant comeback effort falls short as Bills' defense can't stop Bucs in OT

TAMPA, Fla. – The comeback fell short.
Seemingly left for dead at halftime Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, the Buffalo Bills rallied from a 24-3 deficit to tie the game 27-27 and force overtime.
Tom Brady hit Breshad Perriman with a short pass that turned into a 58-yard game-winning touchdown after a tremendous second-half Buffalo rally forced overtime.
That's when Tom Brady did what he's done for more than two decades against the Bills. The Buccaneers' quarterback completed a short pass to receiver Breshad Perriman on a third-and-3 play, and the receiver did the rest. Perriman had no problem shaking Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds in coverage for a 58-yard, game-winning touchdown, handing the Bills a heartbreaking 33-27 loss that drops them to 7-6 on the season.
Edmunds had a tough game in the middle of a Buffalo defense that allowed Brady to go 31 of 46 for 363 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Additionally, Bucs running back Leonard Fournette piled up 113 yards on 19 carries, including a 47-yard touchdown.
2. The Bills’ offensive line struggled mightily early.
With no semblance of a running game – the Bills didn’t even attempt a carry by a running back in the first half – quarterback Josh Allen was left to do everything on his own. Allen was running for his life on seemingly every drop back as the offensive line struggled to handle even three-man Tampa Bay rushers.
It was, to use a trigger word from the last week, an embarrassing performance against the defending Super Bowl champions, at least in the first half.
Just six days after offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said, “We want to be a physical offense and control the line of scrimmage,” the Bills did absolutely nothing of the sort.
The first carry by a running back came in the third quarter, and it was on a woeful, anyone-could-have-seen-that-coming fake-punt attempt by Matt Breida that lost 3 yards.
The Bills decided to run it back with the same offensive line from a year ago, and the results have been much less than hoped for.
Left tackle Dion Dawkins was hospitalized in the summer after a positive Covid-19 diagnosis and has regressed. Center Mitch Morse started the season well enough, but has shown recently why the team asked – or demanded – that he take a pay cut in the offseason.
Right tackle turned right guard Daryl Williams got paid in free agency and immediately went in the tank. Rookie right tackle Spencer Brown hasn’t looked like the same player since missing a pair of games with his own Covid-19 positive test.
The result has been a pitiful running attack and a quarterback who must feel, justifiably, like he has to do everything himself.
Inevitably, that leads to problems, like when Allen tried to get the ball to tight end Dawson Knox with just more than a minute to go in the second quarter. The play was doomed from the start, and Allen’s poor decision resulted in an interception by the Bucs’ Richard Sherman.
Allen has been known to make bad decisions from time to time, especially when things around him are breaking down. Right now, that’s a kind description for what’s happening with his offensive line.
3. Zack Moss was back to being inactive. The Bills’ second-year running back was a healthy inactive for the second time in three games. Moss sat for the team's Thanksgiving night game against New Orleans in Week 12, then returned for last week's game against New England. He gained just 21 yards on eight carries, and hasn't averaged 4.0 yards per carry in a game since Week 4 against Houston.
4. Jon Feliciano returned, but didn’t start. The Bills’ left guard, who was activated to the 53-man roster leading up to the game, dressed, but did not play, as Ike Boettger was in that spot for the seventh straight game.
Feliciano missed five games on injured reserve because of a calf injury and hasn’t started since Week 7 against Miami.
5. Isaiah McKenzie and Marquez Stevenson returned. McKenzie, who was a healthy inactive for the last two games, got back into the linuep, as did Stevenson, the rookie who replaced him as the team’s primary returner against the Saints on Thanksgiving night. Stevenson was inactive last week against the Patriots.
6. Eli Ankou made a career first. The Bills’ defensive tackle, promoted from the practice squad for the third straight week, will get to tell his kids one day that he sacked the best quarterback ever. Ankou got to Tom Brady in the first half for the Bills’ first sack.
7. Emmanuel Sanders left early. The Bills’ receiver suffered a knee injury sometime in the first half. After first being declared questionable to return, Sanders was ruled out before the start of the third quarter. He had just one catch for 25 yards before leaving the game. Sanders now has gone five straight games without topping 30 receiving yards. With Sanders out, Gabriel Davis came up huge. The Bills’ second-year receiver, who saw his playing time go up once Sanders was hurt, caught a 4-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, then converted a huge fourth-and-4 play on the tying drive.
8. Rob Gronkowski once again delighted in playing his hometown team. Gronkowski, arguably the best tight end of all time, finished with four catches for 48 yards. He also drew an important pass-interference penalty against Bills cornerback Dane Jackson in the first half. Gronkowski entered the game with 69 catches for 1,070 yards and 12 touchdowns in 15 career games against the Bills.
9. Taiwan Jones left for a short time. The Bills’ special-teams ace was hurt covering a punt in the first quarter. Jones remained down on the field while trainers and coach Sean McDermott spoke with him before being able to slowly walk off under his own power. The Bills announced that Jones was questionable to return to the game, but he was able to get back before the first quarter ended.
10. The Bills’ remaining inactives were all healthy. The list included rookie defensive end Boogie Basham, guard Cody Ford, defensive tackle Vernon Butler Jr. and safety Damar Hamlin.
Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (toe) and tight end Tommy Sweeney (hip) were previously ruled out because of injuries.