Observations: Valiant comeback effort falls short as Bills' defense can't stop Bucs in OT

5. Isaiah McKenzie and Marquez Stevenson returned. McKenzie, who was a healthy inactive for the last two games, got back into the linuep, as did Stevenson, the rookie who replaced him as the team’s primary returner against the Saints on Thanksgiving night. Stevenson was inactive last week against the Patriots.

6. Eli Ankou made a career first. The Bills’ defensive tackle, promoted from the practice squad for the third straight week, will get to tell his kids one day that he sacked the best quarterback ever. Ankou got to Tom Brady in the first half for the Bills’ first sack.

7. Emmanuel Sanders left early. The Bills’ receiver suffered a knee injury sometime in the first half. After first being declared questionable to return, Sanders was ruled out before the start of the third quarter. He had just one catch for 25 yards before leaving the game. Sanders now has gone five straight games without topping 30 receiving yards. With Sanders out, Gabriel Davis came up huge. The Bills’ second-year receiver, who saw his playing time go up once Sanders was hurt, caught a 4-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, then converted a huge fourth-and-4 play on the tying drive.