PITTSFORD – Here’s a Buffalo Bills roster-battle outcome that some fans might not have considered.

Maybe the answer to the question of who wins the starting slot wide receiver job is: Nobody. Or to put it another way, maybe the job winds up being filled by committee.

Veteran free-agent signee Trent Sherfield and second-year man Khalil Shakir have been seeing a lot of time in the slot with Josh Allen at quarterback, and look like the two most likely wideouts to fill the role. New speed receiver Deonte Harty also has seen plenty of action with Allen at quarterback at a multitude of positions across the offense.

Sherfield is a five-year NFL veteran who caught 30 passes for 417 yards with the Miami Dolphins last season. He played his first three seasons in Arizona and in 2021 with San Francisco.

He has been moving around all over the offense so far in training camp.

“I think that’s the reason why they brought me here,” Sherfield says. “I think it’s something I can be able to provide, depth. I’ve done that everywhere I’ve been.”

Sherfield, 27, looked good in the slot in Friday’s practice at St. John Fisher University. He had a shifty move on a short hitch completion from Allen that he took upfield for 15-plus yards early in the practice. He had six catches overall, four on a two-minute drill segment that was run at about three-quarters speed.

In Miami last year, Sherfield played a healthy 58% of the offensive snaps, half of them from the slot, and he had 13 of his catches from a slot position.

“That offense moved me around a lot,” Sherfield said. “The majority I was classified as the 'F' in that offense last year, which is the slot. I think being able to move around just shows the versatility, and I think for me it’s important to be able to know all the positions. The more that you can do, it’s hard for them to get rid of you.”

Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey commented on the versatility of the free-agent wideouts (Sherfield and Harty).

“Those guys have both played inside and outside and they’re multiple, they played 'X,' 'Z' and 'F,'” Dorsey said, referring to the three wideout positions. “So I think those are always things that you look for so that you’re not handcuffed and the defense isn’t always saying, ‘OK, he’s always going to be right here.’ ”

Last year, Isaiah McKenzie was the full-time slot man most of the season. This year, it could be a combination of all of the above. The Bills hope the sum of the parts produces better results from the slot than last year.

Sherfield graduated in four years from the best academic school in the Southeastern Conference, Vanderbilt. One of the traits the Bills liked in him is intelligence. He says he’s feeling good about his grasp of the offense.

“In Miami, it’s a lot more verbiage,” he said. “Here the offense is about attacking, playing fast, trying to step on the opponent’s throat, guys lining up and playing fast.”

Here’s are other observations from the third day of Bills training camp:

1. Play of the day

Another full crowd at St. John Fisher gave its biggest cheer when Allen hit Stefon Diggs for a 50-yard touchdown pass. The ball traveled 55 yards in the air, and Diggs got behind safety Cam Lewis, with linebacker Baylon Spector in pursuit, as well.

Diggs was in the middle of the action a lot. He had four catches from Allen.

2. Roster battles

It was Spector’s turn to work at middle linebacker with the first unit, following Tyrel Dodson on Wednesday and Terrel Bernard on Thursday.

Spector, a seventh-round pick from Clemson in 2022, made a highlight play early in the 11-on-11 segment, getting deep in coverage and batting away a pass from Allen for tight end Dalton Kincaid.

“He's a ballplayer, dude,” safety Jordan Poyer said of Spector. “Just a guy who is around the ball it seems like all the time. I'm sure he wants the INT back that he dropped today, but it was a hell of a play. He ran it really nice and Josh kind of put some air on it and it kind of went up and it's just one of those plays, probably 50/50, probably catch five out of 10 of those. He's a really good football player. And it's really been cool to see him grow as football player from last year to this year. And really take control of that huddle when he's in there. So I'm excited to see his growth in this defense and where he goes.”

A few plays earlier, Spector couldn’t hang with tight end Dalton Kincaid, who got free over the middle for a good gain, plucking the ball away from his frame nicely.

The battle for No. 2 cornerback saw a lot of rotation. At the start, it was Kaiir Elam joining the first unit. On the first 11-on-11 segment, it was Elam with Dane Jackson. Later, it was Tre’Davious White with Christian Benford, then it was White with Jackson. It’s standard operating procedure. Even when a team doesn’t have an open starting job, it rotates its top three or four cornerbacks against the top wideouts to get a good sense of the competition.

Meanwhile, veteran Leonard Floyd has seen a lot of snaps with the starting unit at defensive end, opposite Greg Rousseau. Ryan Bates got a lot of snaps with the first unit at right guard, but rookie O’Cyrus Torrence moved up with the starters a bit.

3. Big leg

Tyler Bass successfully booted a 60-yard field goal. Bass was 6 for 6 on field-goal tries during practice. Bass’ longest attempt in a game last season was 56 yards, which he made.

4. Extra points

Ed Oliver won his snap against Connor McGovern in the first OL vs. DL one-on-one segment of camp. Torrence blocked up D.J. Dale. ... Shaq Lawson continues to be good at staying home in his edge-setting responsibility. He stuffed a run by Harty. ... Bernard had a would-be sack of Kyle Allen. ... Dodson was in the backfield for a stop of Damien Harris.

The Bills signed cornerback Kyron Brown and designated veteran Cam Dantzler as waived/injured. Brown, 6-1 and 196, was undrafted out of Akron in 2019. He appeared in three games for the Jets in 2019 and one with Dallas in 2021.

A few fans were singing happy birthday to Matt Milano, who turned 29 Friday. ... The Bills are off Saturday and return to practice Sunday morning. All tickets to St. John Fisher practices have been distributed.