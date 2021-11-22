Observations: Tremaine Edmunds nearing a return for Bills

“Not really going to go there – can't go there because of the Covid situation with Spencer,” McDermott said, while echoing a similar sentiment when asked about Lotulelei. That leaves their status for Thursday’s game in doubt.

2. The Bills face a tough call on Isaiah McKenzie. The team’s primary returner ranks sixth in kick return average, at 24.9 yards per attempt, and seventh in punt-return average, at 8.7. McKenzie, though, made an inexcusable mistake when he fumbled a kickoff in the second quarter against the Colts without being touched. The Bills have been turning the ball over way too much lately, and a play like that erodes trust.

“We always talk about different things roster wise, Brandon (Beane) and myself, and so look at everything,” McDermott said. “We're confident in Isaiah. He's done some good things for our football team. We all have to improve. That starts with me and goes right on down the line, so each and every one of us needs to improve.”

3. Matt Breida may see more work. The veteran running back made something happen for the second straight game, leading the team with five carries for 51 yards against the Colts a week after scoring a pair of touchdowns against the Jets.