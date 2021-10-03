Observations: Tremaine Edmunds, Ed Oliver live up to draft status in Bills' rout of Texans

Knox got into the end zone again in the fourth quarter with a 1-yard touchdown reception. That gave him four receiving touchdowns through the first four games. At the time, that moved him into a tie for second place in the NFL, behind only the Rams’ Cooper Kupp, who has five receiving scores.

7. Matt Milano left with a hamstring injury. Looking ahead, the Bills have some injury concerns ahead of their big showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Milano left in the first half with a hamstring injury, and with Poyer already out, there are potential big concerns about how the Bills will defend Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce in the AFC championship game rematch.

8. Mitchell Trubisky got into the end zone. Cue up the Oprah GIF – everyone on the Bills’ offense was getting a turn in the second half. Running back Zack Moss scored from 4 yards out – his fourth touchdown of the season in the second half. Even Trubisky, the Bills’ backup quarterback, got into the act. He scored on a bootleg, also from 4 yards out, with 3:36 left.