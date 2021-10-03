Observations: Tremaine Edmunds, Ed Oliver live up to draft status in Bills' rout of Texans

When it comes to the play of Tremaine Edmunds and Ed Oliver, Buffalo Bills fans have been wanting more.
On Sunday, the former first-round draft picks gave it to them. Edmunds and Oliver were all over the field for the Bills in a 40-0 victory over the Houston Texans at Highmark Stadium, leading another dominant defensive showing against a backup quarterback.
Dawson Knox is the first Bills tight end to catch a touchdown in three consecutive games since Charles Clay in 2016.
While the Bills’ offense slept-walked through most of the first half, the defense was ready to go right from the very start. Veteran defensive tackle Star Lotulelei drew a holding penalty on the game’s first play from scrimmage and the Texans were behind the sticks from then on. After forcing a three-and-out on Houston’s first drive, Bills quarterback Josh Allen gave the ball right back to the Texans by throwing an interception on Buffalo’s first offensive play.
No worries, though, as the Buffalo defense made a goal-line stand. Veteran defensive end Jerry Hughes stopped Texans running back David Johnson for no gain on a third-and-3 play from the Bills’ 6-yard line, then deflected a pass by Texans rookie quarterback Davis Mills intended for Johnson on fourth down to force a turnover on downs.
From there, it was time for Edmunds and Oliver to shine. Edmunds stopped Houston’s next drive in the first quarter, making the fourth interception of his career when he stepped in front of a Mills pass intended for Anthony Miller.
Edmunds started the next defensive series with a great tackle in the open field against Texans receiver Brandin Cooks after just a 3-yard gain, then it was Oliver’s turn. He buried Houston running back Phillip Lindsay for a 6-yard loss on a second-down play, eventually leading to another Houston punt just before the first quarter came to an end.
Mills finished the first half 1 of 7 for 3 yards and two interceptions. Houston managed just 8 total net yards on 22 offensive plays and gained just one first down.
In all, the Bills allowed 109 total yards, the seventh-fewest in team history and the lowest total since Dec. 22, 2013 vs. the Dolphins. The Texans were 1 for 9 on third down.
2. There were some major shakeups along the offensive line. The Bills were without right guard Jon Feliciano because of a concussion, but that wasn’t the only change along the offensive line. Usual starting right tackle Daryl Williams slid inside to Feliciano’s spot, with rookie Spencer Brown getting his first career start.
Additionally, left guard Cody Ford was benched, replaced by Ike Boettger. Ford struggled a good deal in Week 3 against Washington.
Ford came into the game briefly in the third quarter after left tackle Dion Dawkins was shaken up, with Brown flipping to left tackle, Williams bouncing out to right tackle and Ford going in a right guard. That lasted just one play, though, as Dawkins came right back in.
3. The secondary also had a different look. Nickel cornerback Taron Johnson, who was questionable for the game with a groin injury, was inactive. In his place, the Bills used Cam Lewis, who was called up from the practice squad Saturday. Buffalo was also without starting safety Jordan Poyer, who was ruled out for the game Friday because of an ankle injury suffered in Week 3 against Washington. Jaquan Johnson started in Poyer’s place.
Johnson made his first career interception in the fourth quarter.
4. A pair of rookies made their debuts. Defensive end Boogie Basham, the team’s second-round draft pick, and offensive tackle Tommy Doyle, a fifth-round pick, both suited up for the first game of their respective careers. Basham made an impact play in the second quarter when he got his first career sack.
Doyle came into the game midway through the fourth quarter when the Bills put their backups in with a 33-0 lead. The team closed the game with the following offensive line, from left to right: Brown, Boettger, Ryan Bates, Ford and Doyle.
5. Harrison Phillips returned to the lineup. The Bills made a change along their defensive line, with Phillips returning after being a healthy inactive the past two games and Vernon Butler Jr. taking a seat.
6. Dawson Knox stayed hot. The Bills’ tight end scored for the third straight game when Allen found him from 25 yards out on the possession after Edmunds’ interception in the first quarter.
Knox got into the end zone again in the fourth quarter with a 1-yard touchdown reception. That gave him four receiving touchdowns through the first four games. At the time, that moved him into a tie for second place in the NFL, behind only the Rams’ Cooper Kupp, who has five receiving scores.
7. Matt Milano left with a hamstring injury. Looking ahead, the Bills have some injury concerns ahead of their big showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Milano left in the first half with a hamstring injury, and with Poyer already out, there are potential big concerns about how the Bills will defend Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce in the AFC championship game rematch.
8. Mitchell Trubisky got into the end zone. Cue up the Oprah GIF – everyone on the Bills’ offense was getting a turn in the second half. Running back Zack Moss scored from 4 yards out – his fourth touchdown of the season in the second half. Even Trubisky, the Bills’ backup quarterback, got into the act. He scored on a bootleg, also from 4 yards out, with 3:36 left.
9. The Bills’ remaining inactives were the same as last week. Running back Matt Breida sat for the second straight game, while defensive end Efe Obada was inactive for the third straight game. Obada did not practice Thursday because of an ankle injury, but practice fully Friday and was not on the final injury report, meaning it was a coaching decision to sit him.
10. Old friend Andre Roberts had a quiet game. The Texans’ primary return man finished with one punt return for 6 yards and four kickoff returns for 67 yards, an average of just 16.8 yards per return. Bills coach Sean McDermott had high praise during the week for Roberts, who spent the last two seasons with the Bills.
“He's one of the best,” McDermott said. “I wouldn't be surprised if he's in the Hall of Fame one day for what he's done as a returner. He's as quality of an individual and a man as I've been around. I really appreciate the way he helped lead this football team, and helped us build the culture that we have. And so I have a tremendous amount of respect for him. And it'll be a big challenge for us on special teams. He does a great job, so we'll have our work cut out for us there.”