Observations: Tre'Davious White's return still uncertain; Jamison Crowder headed to injured reserve

The Buffalo Bills can welcome Tre’Davious White back at any point now.

When, exactly, they will do that with their All-Pro cornerback remains to be seen.

With Week 4 of the NFL season officially in the books, White and guard Ike Boettger are now eligible to come off the physically-unable-to-perform list. Once either of them returns to practice, it starts a 21-day window in which the Bills can place them on the 53-man roster. If the 21-day window closes, however, the player must stay on the PUP list for the remainder of the season.

Head coach Sean McDermott provided little by way of concrete information when asked Monday about White’s status.

“He continues to improve in his rehab and we’ll get him back out there when he’s ready,” McDermott said. “Really, that’s all I have for you.”

It’s possible, although highly unlikely, that White could return to practice as soon as Wednesday and face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. Don’t bet on that, though. The much more likely scenario is the Bills return him to practice, then use most of the 21-day window before activating him. That would allow White to get in some valuable practice time as he recovers.

The big question is, when does the team do that? If White were to return to practice this week, for example, he could be ready to return after the team’s bye week for a home game against the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 30.

“I’m sure at some point Sean and (General Manager) Brandon (Beane) and Nate Breske, our athletic trainer, will give me an idea of what the prognosis is as far as his being back on the field and maybe participating in some of the things we’re doing,” defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said of White. “Until then, we just continue to operate the way we have and see how it all plays out.”

Here are four more observations from Monday’s news conferences with McDermott, Frazier and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey:

1. A pair of wide receivers joined the injury report. Veteran Jamison Crowder suffered a broken ankle against the Ravens, McDermott confirmed, and is likely to soon be placed on injured reserve. McKenzie, meanwhile, is in the league’s concussion protocol after being hurt during Sunday’s 23-20 win.

Crowder was carted off the field during the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium and had an air cast on his lower left leg. It was not immediately clear on which play he was hurt. Before leaving, Crowder had made one catch on four targets for a gain of 7 yards.

For the season, Crowder has six catches for 60 yards.

McDermott said that the team’s other injured players continue to progress. That group includes defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring), wide receiver Jake Kumerow (ankle), cornerback Christian Benford (hand) and offensive lineman Justin Murray (foot).

“All those guys are improving and we’ll see where they go this week,” he said. “Our hope is that they’re back out there.”

2. Frazier’s not handing out any tips. The Bills’ defensive coordinator was asked, given his unit’s success recently in defending Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson, if any of his counterparts from around the league have reached out for some free advice.

“I do get some calls, do get some calls,” Frazier said with a smile. “Some of our coaches get some calls. There's no secret sauce. That offense is really, really good. It's so unique. It's hard to defend. They came into the game leading the league in scoring. I mean, it's a tough offense. It's tough to defend. Lamar Jackson is a special athlete. Tremendous quarterback. So, yeah, to answer your question, yes, there are some people that will want to reach out and talk through things, but we're not giving out anything, I'll tell you that.”

3. Knowledge of the offensive system benefited the Bills during Sunday’s comeback. It’s sometimes easy to forget that Dorsey is a first-year play caller, so a lot of the in-game situations he’s faced in the first four games are new to him. That includes battling back from a 17-point deficit, which his team did Sunday.

“It’s a great luxury to have a group that's been together and been able to build an offense kind of as we go here from the ground up,” he said Monday. “It's just continuing to grow, so now we're at the point where we can make adjustments and we can do some different things that it's a lot easier for these guys to comprehend and be like, ‘OK, I understand why we're doing it’ because they got a great feel for the system, they got a great feel for why we're doing things and how we're attacking a defense based off certain plays. … Guys have been there before, guys have been able to kind of push through those things and execute. They know exactly what to do because they know the system and because they've been in those pressure situations.”

4. The Bills made an addition to their practice squad. The team signed defensive tackle Eli Ankou to the squad. Ankou, 28, appeared in five games for the Bills last season, making nine tackles and one sack. He was waived with an injury settlement in August as the team set its 53-man roster. Ankou had suffered a hamstring injury in the preseason against Carolina.